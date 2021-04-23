Diors dropping a Beachwear capsule just in time for spring.





When it’s hot in New York City, city dwellers head for the rooftops. Known to locals as the “tar beach,” the rooftops provide an escape from stuffy sidewalks and crowded streets. Along with peace, relaxation and seclusion, they also offer panoramic skyline views that make perfect backgrounds for summer memories. Of course, stylish city dwellers never skimp on their wardrobes, even if it’s only them and their friends sunbathing and lounging on the roof. That’s where Dior comes in. This season, the venerable French fashion house has something special for rooftop city dwellers and seaside vacationers. Recently, Dior Men’s Artistic Director Kim Jones’ is interviewed with Kenny Scharf, drawing inspiration from the energetic work of the New York multidisciplinary artist obsessed with cartoons. You can see this creative relationship flourish in the new Beachwear capsule, which includes a Scharf print shirt and matching swim shorts, plus all the staples you’ll need to go to any beach in style, from towels and sunglasses to water bottles and sneakers . To celebrate the release of Beachwear Capsule, Complex hit the Brooklyn skyline to showcase how you can style the collection your way. Look below, then head over to Dior to prepare new beach gear for your own mission, rooftop respite.

Dior Oblique bathrobe | $ 2,050 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf short swim shorts | $ 1,250 /// Dior bottle holder with shoulder strap and bottle | $ 830 Nothing says luxury drip like a Dior Oblique bathrobe. Wear yours with the Dior Kenny Scharf Cropped Swim Shorts to create an unforgettable fit that’s both haute couture and art.

Dior Oblique bathrobe | $ 2,050 /// Dior short-sleeved sweater | $ 1,050 /// Dior CD Link S1U sunglasses | $ 600 /// Dior Oblique short swim shorts | $ 1,250 /// Dior Saddle tote bag with shoulder strap | $ 2,600 /// Espadrilles Dior Paradise | $ 750 When you head to the beach – tar or whatever – you’ll need a bag to pack your clothes and party supplies. This Dior Saddle tote bag with shoulder strap fits the bill perfectly, providing plenty of space for your Dior Oblique short swim shorts, bathrobe and whatever else you might need.

Oversized Dior Oblique T-shirt | $ 790 /// Dior Oblique beach towel | $ 650 /// Dior tracksuit shorts | $ 1,350 /// Espadrilles Dior Paradise | $ 750 Oversized outfits are making a comeback this season, so act like a trending star and add an oversized Dior Oblique tee and sweat shorts to your next beach day ensemble. You will be comfortable, cool and ahead of the game.

Dior CD Link S1U sunglasses | $ 600 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf shirt | $ 1,750 /// Dior Saddle tote bag with shoulder strap | $ 2,600 /// Dior Oblique beach towel | $ 650 /// Dior ‘CD Icon’ swim shorts | $ 790 /// Dior Atlas sandal | $ 1,050 No piece of clothing tells the world you’re ready to kick back like a printed short sleeve shirt. This Dior Kenny Scharf shirt takes that style to the next level, sporting the artist’s iconic cartoon characters and even a subtle Dior oblique jacquard for added texture, all on a silk and cotton textile that’s also cool. , breathable and robust.

Dior and Kenny Scharf shirt | $ 1,750 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf short swim shorts | $ 1,250 /// Dior Atlas sandal | $ 1,050 New Yorkers love a matching set. Each is like a personal sports uniform for life in the Big Apple. So why not take your own style to the next level with this Dior Kenny Scharf shirt and matching short swim shorts. The look is packed with unique energy that will help your summer be more fun and stylish.

Dior track jacket | $ 1,750 /// Dior short-sleeved sweater | $ 1,050 /// Dior and Kenny Scharf short swim shorts | $ 1,250 /// Dior CD Link S1U sunglasses | $ 600 /// Dior bottle holder with shoulder strap and bottle | $ 830 When you hit the roof, city streets, or even a real beach, you’ll need a breathable top for the day and a light jacket to cover you up at night. Dior’s new Beachwear capsule covers you on both fronts, with this short-sleeved sweater and this track jacket. Layer up and stay having fun from day to night. Styling by Rebecca O’Rourke, Hair by Jomo Kenyatta, Makeup by Verónica Gaona with products provided by Dior Beauty, Modeling by Jerel anderson and Baby boy pajulas Going through LÜK, Online production by Tiffany Tran, Production coordination by Sahiba Kaur, Art direction by Andrea Keeble, Lighting direction by Yasin F..







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos