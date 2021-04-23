Will New York summer fashion include nude faces?

New York health officials began to whisper, mostly to each other.

July, they say. The masks could come off in July.

Mayor Bill de Blasio did not fully commit to this point during his COVID briefing Thursday at city hall. But he’s getting closer. We want to maintain the line until June, he said. So keep the masks on and do whatever we need to do. After that, well be able to reassess.

All politicians hate deadlines, especially deadlines that might be thrown at them. The mayor therefore quickly returned to his favorite message, touting COVID vaccines, 6 million doses of which are now in the arms of New Yorkers.

We’ll need to keep the masks and restrictions in place until they’re 100% sure you’re out of the woods, and the best way to know you’re out of the woods is to see the vaccination numbers go up. more and more, he said.

It’s easy for a New York City mayor to ignore Texas, Florida, and other faraway places where official COVID precautions are almost non-existent. But de Blasio and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo are under pressure from masks much closer to home. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, whose COVID numbers aren’t that different from New York’s, announced he was lifting his state’s outer mask requirement on Monday, along with all other COVID-19 trade restrictions remaining. The only exception: the interior mask mandate. And his disappearance, Lamont suggested, may not be far behind.

All Cuomo has countered so far is that New York’s museums and zoos can soon reach 50% capacity, theaters 33%, and large arenas like Madison Square Garden 25%.

Yes, it can take a flowchart to keep it all straight. But outdoor masks are poised to become the next big flashpoint in the long-standing debate between COVID caution and COVID depletion.

Fourteen months after the shutdown, New Yorkers are asking again: do we really have to jog with face masks on? If we can sit in a beer garden and take off our masks when the food arrives, why do we have to slap them again for the walk home?

A November study in the Journal of Infectious Diseases said that maybe we don’t. He found that the chances of viral transmission are 18.7 times higher indoors than outdoors. Out-of-home transmission cases are likely less than 10%, said co-author Nooshin Razani.

Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seem to be softening up on this one. Masks may not be necessary when you are outdoors alone, away from others, or with people who live in your household, the latest CDC guidelines suggest. And more softening could be going on.

Well, look at the issue of exterior masking, Rochelle Walensky, CDC director told NBC, but also in the context of the fact that we still have people dying from COVID-19.

So it all comes down to the numbers again. And in New York City at least, most of them look relatively happy, as happy as you would expect during a world-changing pandemic.

Also see: Fauci warns of spread of COVID-19 in youth sports, parents call for better enforcement of viral protocols

Hospitalizations continue to decline, down 15% in the past two weeks. Across New York state, 3,570 COVID patients were in hospital as of Thursday. That’s still a lot of sick, but it’s a number the health system can handle without too much pressure.

The death toll from COVID states is also dropping. It hit 1,000 a day last April and 200 a day in January. This number has now dropped below 100 per day, and has dropped below 50 on several occasions. Again, it’s still a terrible toll for a disease that didn’t even exist a year and a half ago. But if you believe the numbers, these are definitely going in the right direction.

Still worrying: New York counts 6,000 new cases per day. While this is well down from 20,000 just after Christmas and New Years, not all of those COVID vaccines have pushed the number of cases roughly where it needs to be.

This week, the last remaining COVID field hospital in town, the South Beach Psychiatric Center on Staten Island, sent its last coronavirus patient home. Doctors and nurses have been busy there in two waves, treating 217 patients in April and May and 803 more between Thanksgiving and this week.

Also read: As New York’s coffers recover from a crushing year, how reliant is the city on federal funding?

A woman named Deborah Bailey arrived on a stretcher with her fists in the air. About 100 staff stood outside the hospital and applauded.

You saved lives, Dr. Brahim Ardolic, Executive Director of Staten Island University Hospital, told staff members, according to the Staten Island Advance. You made sure people had what they needed while they were here. There are 1,000 human beings whose lives would have been different without everything you have done in the past 13 months.

The doctor had hope in his voice. But while he spoke, he still wore a face mask.

Ellis Henican is a New York-based author and former newspaper columnist.