Clothing design activities are not eligible for research credits

For practitioners pushing research credit claims, a recent Tax Court case is concerning because it says more than is necessary to deny the taxpayer’s claim. The commissioner can use the opinions expressed to reject research credit applications from other taxpayers.

To claim federal income credits for research activities, a taxpayer must prove that they have performed “qualifying research”. Research is qualified if it passes a four-part test. The first part requires the taxpayer to prove that at the start of the research project, the design of his proposed product is technologically uncertain. The second part asks the taxpayer to prove that he undertook his research activities with the aim of discovering technological information in order to eliminate technological uncertainties. The third part asks the taxpayer if he intends to use the technological information he discovers to develop or improve the design of the product. The fourth part requires the taxpayer to prove that “substantially all” of the research activities constitute elements of a process of experimentation for specified technological purposes linked to function, performance, reliability or product quality. IRC 41 (d)) (1).

Leon Max, Inc., an S corporation, designs and sells women’s clothing, for which it has claimed federal research tax credits. The taxpayer, the shareholder of Leon Max, Inc., carefully considered each of the pieces of evidence required to justify a research credit claim, but the Tax Court was not satisfied that the taxpayer qualified for the credits. . TC Memo. 2021-37 (March 29, 2021). The notice opens with a comment that “[b]Using hand-drawn sketches and using knowledge common to people in their fields, designers, pattern makers, and sample makers take great care in turning the sketches into clothes that people will want to buy. attack the credit. Scientists and engineers use their common knowledge, professional knowledge and training to conduct research. The right to credit does not require scientists and engineers to develop common knowledge. A reference to “common knowledge” revives a long-settled dispute and is best left unsaid, Treasury Reg 1-41-4 (a) ((3) (ii)).

The court continued, “Designers, pattern makers and sample makers often knew which threads worked with the fabric, but they tested the thread thickness, needle size, and sewing machine adjustments. through a trial and error process for garments with visible seams. ” The sentence appears to break up the design uncertainty by stating that the grade of yarn to be used, but not the thickness of the yarn to be used, was known. Design uncertainty doesn’t work that way. The question is whether the information available to the taxpayer does not establish the capacity or method of product development or improvement or the appropriate design of the product. Treasure. Reg. 1.174-2 (a) (1). If the thickness of the wire was unknown, the taxpayer was uncertain.

The court’s discussion of the required proof of “uncertainty” cited a 1966 case for the proposition that expenses incurred should be “investigative”. The court would have done better if it had relied on the language of the Treasury. Reg. 1.174-2, which was adopted in 1994, rather than on language in a 1966 opinion. “Inquiry” and “Inquiry” do not appear in Treas. Reg. 1.174-2. In addition, the court said that investigative activities should be used to “develop” the concept of a model. But the phrase in Treas. Reg. 1.174-2, which uses the term “development”, also talks about the “proper design” of the product, which is all about the Leon Max case. At this point in the opinion, the inclusion and discussion of an “appropriate design” would also have been appropriate.

Opinion shifts gears to discuss the process that should be used to eliminate uncertainty, where opinion could have started and ended. The difference between activities allowing a tax credit for research expenses and activities allowing only a tax deduction for research expenses is that solvent activities must include an “experimentation process”, while research expenses deductibles are not based on the performance of a process. experimentation. IRC 41 (d) (1). In this case, the court could have had a stronger reason to decide that the taxpayer had not engaged in the type of systematic activity that constituted a process of experimentation, but in saying so, the court said a lot of things that were unnecessary and wrong. The court found that the taxpayer was only performing non-credit quality control tests because “[i]t developed [internal] “The court confused testing with quality control testing. Quality control testing takes place after a product is designed and after the production system is designed to make the product. Quality control testing determines whether the taxpayer manufactures the product they designed after all design uncertainties have been resolved The identity of the source of the testing does not matter. Engineers develop in-house analyzes of the failure modes and effects to design products. These tests are even processes. In addition, tests commissioned by external organizations, for example the federal government, can be processes, but none of this transforms testing in quality control testing.

A process of experimentation must be based fundamentally on the principles of physical or biological sciences, engineering or computer science. In determining that the tests performed by the taxpayer were not an process, the court said that the tests did not correspond to the tests required for “the design and manufacture of complex products, such as bridges, satellites, computers. or other products requiring expertise. from an engineer to build. “There is no requirement that the product be ‘complex’. The court invented all of this with whole fabric. Further, the court relied on the wording of a congressional committee report to require the technology to be “high.” There is no statutory or regulatory requirement that the technology be “high,” and the court should not give the Commissioner a new, unsubstantiated and vague reason for denying research funding .

The court ultimately discussed Leon Max’s unqualified activities “related to style, taste and seasonal design factors.” These activities are, in fact, not qualified, IRC 41 (d) (3) (B), but the court then declares that “even the unqualified activities were not the subject of a process of experimentation. “. This statement makes no sense as style, taste and seasonal design factors can never undergo a process of experimentation. Why say that the taxpayer has not carried out an experimentation process for activities for which an experimentation process can never be carried out? The court may have been confused as to the circumstances under which the cost of these activities could be considered eligible research expenses, even though these activities, themselves, have not been the subject of an experimentation process. . Again, confusion in the tribunal’s analysis may give the Commissioner new, unsubstantiated reasons for denying research funding.