Brooks Brothers teams up with Crowley Vintage for The Vintage Shop

No more digging through thrift store shelves or your dad’s closet to find these coveted vintage classics from the Brooks Brothers. Brooks Brothers has partnered with Crowley Vintage of Brooklyn to launch “The Vintage Shop,” a expertly curated online collection of men’s clothing and items that reflects the brand’s heritage through its own archives. Founded in 1818, there was a lot of historic gear to choose from, so Brooks Brothers teamed up with vintage connoisseur, Sean Crowley of Dumbo’s Crowley Vintage, who helped curate the selection. The Vintage Shop offers a thoughtful assortment of clothing, including some of the most iconic and sought-after pieces from Brooks Brothers. Think of preppy basics like sports madras coats, straw boater hats and seersucker shirts. The collection even includes a few rare editions of the brand’s famous fun oxford shirt, an eye-catching style that comes from tailors piecing together scraps of fabric while honing their sewing skills (perhaps they were the early cyclists). And of course, we can’t forget the collectibles that commemorate the brand’s heritage, including a set of ’80s picnic baskets and a beloved 1960s pewter flask – the perfect one. picnic companion! By browsing the assortment of fifty items, buyers can learn all about the origins of each piece and will receive a certificate of authentication upon purchase. We’ve picked a few of our favorites below, but go quick if something catches your eye. The only downside to a one-of-a-kind vintage is that there is only one! Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1980s BrooksGate ™ Double-Breasted Blazer Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 300.00 Funny 1980s Striped Shirt Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 275.00 1980s Embroidered Golf Pants Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 200.00 1960s pewter bottle Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 300.00 1970s brown seersucker sports coat Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 275.00 1960s straw boater with striped band Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 300.00 1980s Cotton Tennis Sweater Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 200.00 Early 1970s striped poplin shirt Brooks brothers

brooksbrothers.com $ 175.00 1980s terrycloth cabana jacket Brooks brothers

