a guide to dressing between seasons





Spring fashion has been on our minds for several months now. Probably even starting in January, we’ve been giving some thought to what outfits we’re going to wear once the sun starts to shine, and we’re getting a little closer to soft (and safe) freedom. Now that the restrictions are starting to ease, and we’re starting to have plans again – wahoo – our calendars are filling up with dates a little more outdoors than we might have been used to… in April… in Britain. So if you’ve been invited to a cold Saturday picnic and games in the park, or an evening of drinks in that radiator-less pub garden, we’re willing to bet you’ve had some dilemmas as well. outfit. I mean spring is about as unpredictable a season as it is in our wonderfully bizarre weather country. And lord knows we’ve been a bit out of practice when it comes to dressing for the outside world lately. Do we really need to have an umbrella, sunglasses, windbreaker and fan with us at all times.

But that’s not a total disaster, as spring means you can mix and match your favorite winter and summer clothes at the same time. We’re looking to the street-styling pros to see which pieces we should start removing from storage and how to style them for the weather that won’t decide, as well as warmer items to keep a bit longer. Scroll on to see the fashion experts creating a transitional bandage during these not quite summer months, certainly not winter …

1 Spring fashion essentials: brightly colored knits If the weather does not yet allow us to hide our knits, opt for jumpers and cardis in bright colors and oversized. Wear it with a leather mini skirt or drape it over a flowing maxi dress to keep that springtime feel. 2 Spring fashion essentials: trans-seasonal dresses Our fall dresses didn't have much of a chance to make a release last year, so rework them for the warmer months to come. A tartan maxi dress paired with layers of jewelry and colorful pearl chains, plus a bright patterned bag, feels just as good for spring. 3 Spring fashion essentials: knitted cardigans This trend took hold last year with force and speed, with all the big fashion players wearing them on our feed, but let's not give up the knitted cardigan now that the good weather is approaching. Worn over crisp dresses or shirts, this is the ideal trans-seasonal knit. 4 Spring fashion essentials: denim Head-to-toe denim is a guarantee for year-round wear. When you've ditched the woolen coat and gloves, pair your lightly washed, white denim with pastel partings or a silk scarf instead. 5 Spring fashion staples: blazer The blazer is a classic transitional piece. Pale pastel green and gold jewelry paired with a shiny white handbag and mini heels give it a fresh spring look compared to the usual fall version of the item. 6 Spring Fashion Staples: Bare Legs As soon as we have seen the backs of February and March, the temptation to ditch the tights is strong. Show off bare legs in shorts and chunky knits, or opt for a longer skirt to relax. 7 Spring fashion essentials: short jackets Color your choice to match the rest of your outfit for a tone-on-tone look in bright or spring-appropriate pastel shades. If you want to boost the wow factor of the outfit, mix up your prints for a truly open welcome to spring. 8 Spring fashion essentials: sweatshirts With everything we've been up to lately, a hoodie or sweatshirt has never been too far out of reach. Whether it's a classic heather gray or sporting a slogan, drape it over your shoulders or tie it around your waist when the temperature rises. 9 Spring fashion staples: hats They say your head is the first place heat leaves your body, so don't put your hats or berets away just yet. For a more spring-appropriate option, try the bucket hat. ten Spring fashion essentials: Stomper boots If you're in the mood for dusting off your summer dresses before you hit the sunny season, pair them with your favorite chunky leather boots, in the meantime. The mid-calf stomper goes well with maxi and mini dresses. 11 Spring fashion essentials: denim Bermuda shorts An easy way to take your denim from winter to spring is to swap an old pair of jeans for shorts that sit just above the knee (if you're feeling very brave, you can do some DIY at home. and cut them yourself). Then replace crop tops and sandals with sneakers and jackets, if time permits. 12 Spring fashion staples: off the shoulder After the dark, dreary months we've just passed, it's time to let our skin see the much needed sunlight in off-the-shoulder tops and dresses. Have a jacket handy, draped around your arms to conquer those very sunny but equally windy days we've had lately. 13 Spring fashion essentials: the trench coat Of course, we slowly put our heavy duty coats away, anticipating that their use would soon become obsolete (please), but this is where the trench rules. The high street is full of new options, but Ebay and Depop are also great for vintage designer finds, like iconic Burberry styles. Opt for khaki or classic beige to enhance your spring pastels. 14 Spring Fashion Staples: Turtlenecks The perfect item for layering when the weather doesn't decide you, grab onto your thinner turtlenecks so you can wear them under summery blouses with big puffed shoulders and puffed sleeves. Extra spring stitches for bright colors. 15 Spring fashion staples: crop top and jacket combo Transition dressing involves layering and mixing materials. Pair cotton crop tops with your longer leather jackets, or wear thicker knit or ribbed vests with a light short-sleeved blazer or puffy shirt.

