South Coast Plaza inspires visitors to dress drab homes with ‘Home in the Garden’ exhibit





The recent pandemic has forced many people to find creative ways to turn their homes into an office, classroom and entertainment destination for themselves and others, South Coast Squares At Home in the Garden is sure to inspire. Today until Sunday, visitors to the Costa Mesa shopping complex can enjoy a free exhibition that highlights new trends in outdoor living and gardens. The event is designed to replace the annual Southern California Spring and Garden Show, which featured seminars, garden vignettes and activities for young gardeners. Visitors see Stay-Cation Retreat, a design collaboration between CB2 and Camille Beehler Landscape Design at Home in the Garden at South Coast Plaza on Friday April 23, 2021. (Kevin Chang / photographer) This year, four of the dcor stores CB2 centers, Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Pottery Barn and West Elm collaborated with Southern California landscapers to create indoor gardens and outdoor spaces filled with ideas for take the home experience to new levels. On Friday afternoon, visitors strolled past the home and garden exhibits on display in the South Coast Plazas Crate and Barrell / Macys Home store wing, making mental notes on objects and ideas that could work in their own properties. Californica, a design collaboration between West Elm and Koheid Design on display at Home in the Garden at South Coast Plaza on Friday April 23, 2021. (Kevin Chang / photographer) A centerpiece of the exhibition is a two-story floral sculpture inspired by the Amazon rainforest, handcrafted by designers from Fiesta floats, the brains behind some of the most breathtaking and award-winning floats at the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena. With the 2021 Rose Parade falling victim to the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year, At Home in the Garden may be the only opportunity fans will have to see the extraordinary artistry required to create the giant flower displays. At Home in the Garden takes place on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3333 Bear St., Costa Mesa. Entrance and parking are free. For more information, call (800) 782-8888 or visit southcoastplaza.com/athomeinthegarden2021. Visitors see a two-story Amazon rainforest-inspired display designed and decorated with plants and flowers by award-winning Fiesta Parade floats, who create floats for the annual Pasadenas Rose Parade during the Home in the Garden show in South Coast Plaza on Friday April 23, 2021. (Kevin Chang / photographer)







