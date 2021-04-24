Dress Casual Shoes – Footwear News





Fashion shoe sales are rebounding after a sharp drop as the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed consumers indoors – but that doesn’t mean shoppers are trading their sneakers for dress shoes just yet. According to the NPD Group, total sales of fashion footwear in the United States increased 7% year-over-year to $ 2 billion in the first quarter. While men rose 8% to $ 483.1 million, the category of women rose 3% to $ 1.42 billion. The numbers, the market research firm added, rose not only from 2020, but also the year before. Footwear and fashion accessories executive director and analyst Beth Goldstein attributed the move to “stronger-than-expected sales in March – likely driven by the roll-out of stimulus measures, spring weather conditions and a period of downturn. Earlier Easter, in addition to easy comparison with last year, ”When the coronavirus epidemic took hold in the United States Related However, she explained, “While almost all types of footwear have improved from 2020 as expected, in the fashion space these are the more casual, comfort and business-oriented categories. athletics who continued to perform better and increased compared to 2019. ” Goldstein added that “dressier fashion styles continued to struggle” and remained down double digits from 2019. A bright spot for the sub-sector was the performance of children’s fashion footwear, whose sales jumped 78% to $ 142.9 million. This growth has been attributed to the Easter quarter and the reopening of schools across the country. Experts have suggested that a gradual return to the office and a willingness to travel after vaccination could boost demand for certain types of fashion footwear, but comfort will remain a key consideration for consumers. In his fourth-quarter conference call with analysts, Steve Madden CEO Ed Rosenfeld said the shoe maker is starting to see a boost in sandals and certain clothing styles that typically work in the spring. “In the sandals category, we are doing very well,” he said at the end of February. “We have flat sandals that the customer really responds to – and even dress sandals, anything with big jewelry. [and] oversized embellishment [as well as] woven. “ In its report, NPD also noted that total sales of leisure footwear in the United States jumped 41% to $ 4.3 billion from the period a year earlier, with men and women climbing respectively. from 39% to $ 2 billion and from 45% to $ 1.3 billion. Children, meanwhile, rose 39% to $ 973.9 million.

