Discover the new Gucci store at Planos Legacy West
Stores that sell luxury have to look the part, and the new Guccis store at Planos Legacy West has a design to match the bill, with velvet armchairs for the seats and an exterior facade in Italian marble.
Gucci wanted a third store in the area and has no plans to close stores at NorthPark Center and Galleria Dallas, said Susan Chokachi, CEO of Gucci America.
We see an opportunity in the market to expand the history of the Guccis brand and deepen our roots by opening a unique destination with Legacy West, where new customers we may not have had access to in the past. can discover the world of Gucci, she said.
The 5,000-square-foot store, which opened last Friday, sells men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, accessories, silks, jewelry and eyewear.
Gucci accelerated its shift from wholesale to direct sales last year, but the century-old brand will still be sold through its wholesale partners in Texas, she said. In Texas, it means Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Nordstrom. The brand has 100 of its own stores in North America.
The brand has tried more digital marketing than high profile fashion shows over the past year.
We’ve always been innovators in the digital space, so engaging with new social platforms and immersive digital experiences has always been in our DNA, Chokachi said in an email.
And while the new Plano store is stylish, Gucci takes a forward-thinking approach with its marketing.
The brand’s digital magazine, Chime Zine, supports gender equality in its latest issue on Gucci Equilibrium, the company’s platform dedicated to social and environmental issues. Luxury manufacturers believe Gen Z consumers are more likely to shop and trust a brand that addresses these issues.
Gucci created a collection especially for video gamers, betting they would help improve its image and sales, according to a Gartner report that found that video game gamers, including virtual fashionistas who dress their characters, spend $ 100 million. dollars a year in virtual goods.
In July 2019, Gucci introduced the Gucci Arcade to its app featuring the Gucci Bee and Gucci Ace video games. Last year, he collaborated with Wildlife, the video game creator of Tennis clash, add exclusive Gucci outfits for virtual players to wear at a special Gucci tennis tournament.
Gucci created a pair of neon green and pink luxury virtual luxury sneakers that went on sale for $ 12.99 in March. They need to be worn in augmented reality or in apps like VRChat and the Roblox online gaming platform. It is not known if the shoes will be available in the physical world, but it is assumed that virtual marketing will drive some shoppers to its stores.
Other brands have also ventured into video games to reach shoppers during the pandemic. Marc Jacobs and Valentino have released outfits in the Animal crossing video game, and Burberry released a game last summer called B Surf for its modes.
Guccis’ parent company Kering on Tuesday attributed its first-quarter rebound to a return to positive sales of its Italian mega brand. Guccis’ revenue fell 10% in the fourth quarter, but rose 24% in the first three months of this year. Gucci is part of a luxury fashion house that includes several brands such as Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Bottega Veneta and Yves Saint Laurent.
