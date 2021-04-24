In the spotlight | ‘I Just Love To Entertain People’: Local Teen To Model At Cincinnati Fashion Show | New

The way Amy Donia of Stoystown puts it, her 14-year-old daughter Jillian, model and aspiring actress, has a way of lighting up the room.

It’s a trait that she and her husband Angelo Donia noticed at an early age.

We noticed at a young age that Jillian comes to life on stage, said Donia. Even from a competitive dance standpoint, when she takes the stage, she transforms. It’s amazing to watch.

All eyes will be on Jillian when she models July 31 at a new fashion event and reality show in Cincinnati, Ohio, The Collective.

Jillian will be paired with one of 15 designers. She will close the show with the long-awaited final walk of the night. It’s all part of an event that runs from July 29 to August 1.

I’m delighted, said Jillian, her eyes shining and beaming with confidence. I just love to entertain people, especially when the adrenaline is there and the lights are hitting you.

Jillian is a student at Somerset Christian School. She also attends Stage Right! School of Performing Arts in Greensburg, where she is active in its musical theater program.

Jillian has been involved in the arts since the age of 4, studying ballet, tap dancing and acting. She is represented by Katalyst Talent Agency in Edgewood, Kentucky, and Avalon Artists Group in Los Angeles, California. She auditioned in Cincinnati for a spot in The Collective on March 27.

She recalled the excitement of competing with 400 models.

I walked up to the Cincinnati hotel office and they gave me number 209, Jillian said in an interview with Panera Bread at the Richland Town Center on Wednesday.

Jillian said she filled out the necessary paperwork and waited for her name to be called.

They measured me, my shoulders, my head, my wrists, everything, she said. They grouped us into groups of nine, of all different ages, sizes and races.

The group then appeared before a panel of judges, including Amy Bond, producer of the Netflix series Next in Fashion, and Ty Hunter, personal stylist of American singer and songwriter Beyonce.

Jillian said she stepped on the carpet.

You pose, go left, go right, come back and stop, Jillian says.

She waited a few weeks to find out if she had made the cut.

Jillian said she just finished a theater workshop in Greensburg on a Saturday about three weeks ago. She got in the car and her mother broke the news.

I was ecstatic and sort of screamed, Jillian said. I was afraid someone would hear me because the windows were down. I literally couldn’t hold back the adrenaline. I am very happy and grateful that they noticed me. Coming from a small town, it was just great.

The Collective is presented as a show focused on the staging of a high-tech fashion week with a select group of famous designers. Part of the project includes tracking the journeys of the models who have been paired with the designers. This will open up opportunities for them to start their careers and get acquainted with the world of fashion.

Donia said what makes The Collective unique is that they aren’t looking for cookie-cutter models that are all 5’7 and weigh 110 pounds. Jillian is 5 feet tall.

From a female perspective, he represents real fashion people of different ages, sizes, races and genders, she said. Its revolutionary.

Jillian said she was grateful for her parents and the support of her best friend, Shilo Petrilla, from Boswell.

Were two of a kind, Jillian said. She is so supportive. She believes I can achieve my goals.

Viewers can purchase tickets in person and tickets for the live broadcast of “The Collective” via eventbrite.com by searching for “The Collective Fashion Show”. Anyone who attends or watches the live broadcast will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creator and model.

Follow The Collective and Jillian via Instagram, via @thecollectivefashionshow and @jilliandonia.