Jeannie Mai Jenkins takes us on her journey to find her perfect wedding dress!

In one Youtube video posted Thursday, The truth The co-host shared images of herself trying on dozens of Galia Laha dresses with her friends and family by her side. As she dons each dress, she makes tons of decisions about her final look, including the color, fit, and overall style of the final dress.

“The wedding dress is, for me, one of the greatest moments in a woman’s life,” she says in the video before diving into the footage of herself trying on each dress. “She is an embodiment of the woman that you are.”

Mai Jenkins then explains to her followers each dress she tried on and explains why this one didn’t make the final cut.

The first dress she tried on was a three-quarter sleeve mermaid dress, completely covered with white floral appliques. She sticks to a few mermaid dresses, then going for a three quarter mermaid style with an illusion neckline.

In her commentary, she tells us that she toyed with the idea of ​​a mermaid dress originally because that’s the style she often gravitates to for other events. She says the style is “classic”, but she knew deep down she wouldn’t go with him on his big day.

She also notes that mermaid dresses are slightly harder to bow, which was an important part of her ceremony as she and her husband Jeezy participated in a traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony before exchanging vows.

After starting to look towards prom dresses, Mai Jenkins also reinforces her idea that nude is the best color for her dress.

“I knew I wanted to wear a nude wedding dress,” she says, looking at the pictures. “Whenever I tried on the dresses, I didn’t feel comfortable in the white dresses. I always thought that the purest color that would reflect not only the purity of my love for Jay and how close we are would be nude. “

About her latest look, she adds: “I definitely imagined that the dress I would choose would be edgy but also classic in its own way and I had to put that twist together.”

The TV host would eventually settle on a custom Galia Lahav nude dress with a sheer bodice that flowed into a wavy chiffon skirt. Matching nude appliqués have been hand-applied to the dress.

Earlier this month, she opened up to her co-hosts on The truth about the couple intimate ceremony in the courtyard in March. She said that while her dress meant a lot to her, the ceremony itself was symbolic for the couple as well.

“Even the wedding arch, you notice it wasn’t flowers. We chose palm leaves, which are very popular in Vietnam, ”she said. “They represent power and eternal life. And then the Italian ruscus, on the other side, represents humility, which is obviously before God. We wanted peace, eternal life and humility there.”

She continued, “It was all symbolic. Even our rings. Until our wedding rings, we didn’t do anything traditional. Personally, I love the engagement ring Jay designed for me. I couldn’t imagine stacking it up. something to that, so I made ear rings, one for him and one for me on my fingers. “

It said PEOPLE Soon after the wedding the couple look forward to their next adventure together.

“I’m so excited to call him my husband and he’s so excited to call me his wife,” Mai Jenkins says of Jeezy.

“I can’t wait to start our love story. I mean, it’s been written before, but even more so now, I can’t wait to complete our whole trip, ”says Mai Jenkins. “I’m just excited to start.”