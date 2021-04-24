Best Sellers Online: April 23-25

If you’re in the mood to shop without racking up a huge credit card bill, you’re in luck. This weekend, some of the biggest fashion, beauty, home and tech retailers are offering deep discounts on their sites. To help you find the deals worth cashing in, we’ve narrowed it down to this list of top sellers online, which runs from today through April 25.

One of the bestsellers online right now is Anthropologie’s Mother’s Day Sale, which features Bala bracelets at 20% off. Bala / Facebook



This weekend is also a great time to shop for Mother’s Day Sale, whether you still need a gift for mom or want to treat yourself to something. In addition, there are still a few Earth Month promotions as the end of April approaches. Of 20% off Mother’s Day gifts at Anthropologie at up to $ 200 off laptops at Best Buy, below, find the bestsellers online to shop right now.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Fashion

Verishop: Buy it Now or never on sale and get up to 50% off hundreds of fashion items. Psst, the sale also includes up to 50% off home and beauty items.

Anthropology: Enjoy an additional 25% discount on all Anthros clothing sales section. The reduction will automatically apply to your shopping cart. You can also Save 20% on 1000+ Mother’s Day Gifts, including Bala bracelets.

East Danish: East Danish sales section is currently stocked with over 500 men’s fashion items.

Madewell: Redeem code FLOURISHING to save a 30% extra on more than 900 sale items already in promotion.

NAADAM: Get 30% off new spring styles for men and women (many of which are in comfy cashmere) with code FRESH30.

Uniqlo: Buy over 200 markdowns in both Women’s and Men’s sales sections, starting at just $ 6.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Earn up to a $ 700 gift card when you spend $ 250 or more with the code APR21SF. The promotion also applies to purchases of beauty products, for information.

Lululemon: Lululemon always has discount items which are a bit hard to find. The section is labeled We did too much rather than selling. Buy both the Men’s and Women’s pages to get great deals on sportswear.

Huckberry: Huckberrys sales section is stocked with awesome deals on men’s slippers, jackets, sweaters and more.

Senreve: The luxury leather handbag brand has just added a bunch of new styles to its Handbag revival sale, where you can save up to 50% on some bags.

Countryside: Backcountrys Spring sales is booming. Save up to 30% on gear and outerwear this weekend.

Nike: Get up to 40% off over 2000 items in Nikes sales section, including top rated men’s sneakers.

J Crew: Save up to 50% on select sale styles and up to 40% on a full price selection Women’s and kids Clothing.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Tech

Best buy: Save up to $ 500 on select big screen TVs and up to $ 200 on laptops in Best Buys Best deals section.

Samsung: Discover the Samsung Offers page for awesome discounts on phones, tablets and home appliances.

B&H Photo and Video: Manhattan-based retailer just added a ton of offers to its site, including $ 600 off Nikon camera.

Walmart: Walmart currently offers brands on everything from Apple AirPods Pro to smart TVs.

HP: Buy HP Weekly Offers Section up to 45% off laptops, monitors and desktops.

Nintendo: Save on a variety of different Nintendo Switch games for Spring Independent World Balance, now until April 25.

PlayStation Store: Get up to 75% off PS4 and PS5 games as part of the Spring sales.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Beauty

Macy’s Este Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

Macys: Coded FRIEND you will obtain 15% reduction more than 14,000 beauty items, from perfumes to skin care.

Anthropology: As part of the Anthropologies Mothers Day sale mentioned above, you can save 20% on over 2000 beauty and wellness products.

Nordstrom: Cult favorite beauty products from BECCA, Laura Mercier, Este Lauder and Drybar are up to 50% off right now in department stores beauty sale section.

Philosophy: Enjoy 30% Sitewide Discount during the Philosophys Friends & Family Sale, just use the code FRIENDS.

Beauty Credo: Looking to switch to clean beauty? Coded CLEAN10 you will get 10% discount on your first order from Credo.

The sea: Enter the code PRICE when you spend over $ 150, you’ll receive a trio of travel sizes of The Renewal Body Oil Balm, The Neck and Dcollet Concentrate, and Crme de la Mer for free.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Home

Mirror: The mirror looks, well, like a mirror, but it’s actually a completely interactive home gym. With the brand’s current offering, get $ 150 off the device itself, plus free shipping and installation worth $ 250, which is $ 400 in total savings with the coded SPRING21.

Our place: Get $ 30 off your Always Pan buy with code GOODTASTE30.

Dyson: Dysons Offers section includes some of the brand’s most popular products with up to $ 100 off this weekend.

Apt2B: During furniture retailers 10th anniversary sale, you can shop sitewide with 15% off until Monday April 26. This reduction is increased to 20% on orders of $ 2,999 or more and 25% on orders of $ 3,999 or more.

Wayfair: Way Day is almost here, but in the meantime you can buy discounted furniture in Wayfairs sales section.

Raymour and Flanigan: This furniture retailer is offering 10% off orders under $ 2,500 and 15% off orders over $ 2,500.

On the table: Kitchen utensil retailers Spring Fling Event includes huge discounts on high quality cookware, small appliances and more.

Brooklyn Bedding: With code REFRESH25, you can enjoy a 25% sitewide discount during the Brooklyn Beddings Spring Refresh event.

Overstock: Get up to 70% off thousands of items while overstock Spring Black Friday Exploded Sale, which will run until April 26. You will also benefit from free delivery on your order.

West Industry: Buy Mid Century Modern Furniture 15% Off With Code ARCHIDIGEST.

Horizon Fitness: Buy Horizon Fitness Sales ready for summer and you can save up to 50% on the brand’s treadmills and ellipticals.

Mauve: Until Sunday, save up to $ 350 on mattresses and bedding sets from Purple, no code required.

Allform: Now is the perfect time to invest in a new sofa, because you can get 20% off Sitewide at Allform with code SPRING20.

Other sales to browse

Bouqs: Just in time for Mother’s Day, you can get 20% off your flower order now, and 20% off on a future purchase with code BIG DEAL.

Lelo: The luxury sex toy brand has had enough offers current at the moment, including 20% ​​discount on Lelo Sona Cruise vibrator.

EyeBuyDirect: Take advantage of 30% reduction on the whole site with the code SPECSAL.

Lalo: Need a new stroller? Redeem code SPRING50 to save $ 300 on these chic baby and toddler brands Daily stroller and accessory kit.

Ella Paradis: Save up to 85% on vibrators and sex toys with code SPRING.

Plants.com: Use code MDAYPLANT20 until April 25 to benefit from a 20% reduction Mother’s Day plants.

Stasher: The Earth Day sale of reusable silicone bag brands is still going on, which means you can save 25% sitewide.