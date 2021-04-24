Connect with us

Fashion

Fast fashion has a negative impact on the environment | Way of life

Avatar

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By







Zara


Photo by Ryan McKnight via Flickr


Before the 1990s, no one had heard of the term fast fashion.

The New York Times He first used it to describe the Zara clothing brand and the company’s mission to transport clothes from the designer table to stores in just 15 days.

As society becomes more aware of sustainability practices and takes care of the environment, the term has negative connotations.

Of course, you defines fast fashion as cheap, trendy clothing that samples ideas from runway or celebrity culture and transforms them into clothing in department stores at breakneck speed to meet consumer demand.

To understand the depth of the term, Su Yun Bae, professor in the Merchandising and Clothing Product Development Department, said that for a store to be considered fast fashion, it must produce clothing products quickly, change assortments frequently. of products, and sell trendy products at very low prices in order to get more frequent consumers.

The best example is Zara, Bae said. The others would be H&M, Forever 21. They are all struggling to be economically and environmentally viable. These and many other stores are considered fast fashion.

In theory, fast fashion seems like a good idea, at least to please the customer. One of the negative effects of fast fashion; however, it is its overwhelming presence in landfills.

Andrea Gutierrez, another professor of clothing merchandising and product development, said that about 55 billion tonnes of fibers that make clothing fill landfills and it’s the second-largest landfill polluter.

It is the second largest industry after oil which causes so much damage to the environment. It’s quite alarming, she said. There is simply no sustainability. Right now we’re very much aware of sustainability, reuse, and recycling, or at least we should be. And that wouldn’t be buying fast fashion.

Besides polluting landfills, fast fashion also pollutes the air. In countries where this fast fashion is produced, the air around and inside these factories is very poor, according to Holly Meyers, professor of Earth environment and society.

Cotton and polyester, which are the two most widely used textiles in fast fashion, both create dust in the air, which can be carried to the lungs, she said. It’s bad. It’s really bad for your breathing. This is called white lung disease.

She said fast fashion is actually an environmental injustice because its effects are mostly felt in low- and middle-income countries.

In a lot of these low- and middle-income countries, they don’t have the kind of wastewater treatment facilities that we have, so the dyes end up in the water system, Myers said. Many dyes also contain heavy metals and other contaminants.

According to Myers, the textiles themselves also end up in water and account for an alarming 35% microplastics in our water.






Microplastics in water graph


Graphic by Amelia Roberts


To clean up the environment, humans must change the way they consume, care for, and dispose of their clothing. For this, Professor Gutierrez offers multiple ways for consumers to start making this change.

Gutierrez said that a website called The good trade, lists many stores where people can shop for ethical and sustainable clothing. The website also gives other information for shopping in a more sustainable way.

Gutierrezalso explained the 30 wear rule. She said, if you don’t think you are going to wear an item at least 30 times, don’t buy it.

This rule favors the concept of buying more clothes with much longer wearing longevity rather than quick trends and clothes that will only be worn a few times.

When it comes to disposing of clothing, Gutierrez said you should always opt for thrift stores such as Goodwill or the Salvation Army as donation sites, rather than just throwing away clothes. This way others can use unwanted clothing and the parts don’t end up in a landfill or in the water.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: