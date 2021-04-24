Top Fashion Trends & Comebacks in 2021

2020 has been more or less a quiet year for the fashion world. However, what about 2021? This year is perfect for adding stylish and bold clothing items to your wardrobe. We aren’t talking about sleek face coverings alone, but we also want you to wear chic and in-charge summer blazers, bold-colored bags/ totes, and those sleek cowboy boots that you always wanted to have.

This year, the pandemic is showing some signs of leaving, which means that it is the perfect time to let loose of your inner fashionista! Even if you have to do remote work, there is nothing wrong with being your best self, dressing up in amazing clothes, and donning up amazing fashion accessories. The below-given list will surely prove a solid source of inspiration for top fashion trends to follow in 2021.

Oversized Boyfriend Blazers

Maybe the 80s have found their way back in 2021 with the stylish boyfriend blazers. This outwear makes your leg appear longer, whereas the shoulder pads make your waist appear smaller. You can rock an oversized boyfriend blazer with a pair of pants or mini skirt of your choice.

If you want to achieve an ultra-modern look with the boyfriend blazers, we recommend going for neutral colors. You can also opt for powder blue-colored boyfriend jackets. Boyfriend blazers allow for an easy dress-up which allows you to achieve an effortlessly aesthetic look.

Headscarves!

This fashion accessory will take you back to the 60s and is an essential part of the bohemian fashion industry. This sleek fashion accessory has wriggled its way back to 2021. The comeback is functional as well, besides being an aesthetically pleasing one.

Headscarves protect the hair from the damaging sun rays while providing the much-needed finishing touch to your chosen outfit without making you overdo it. When it comes to headscarves, you have a variety of motifs, patterns, designs, and fabrics to choose from.

When it comes to using this accessory and styling up, you can either tie the scarf up underneath your chin in a loose knot or, you can let it hang loosely from the backside. If you don’t want it on your head, just tie it to your bag!

Wear Statement Sleeves

Statement sleeves are definitely back in style – they add to a great fashion sense while they are quite functional as well. Don’t step back from trying out broad shoulders, oversized ruffles, or beautifully adorned see-through sleeves.

Balloon sleeves have also made an ultimate comeback in 2021 from the 1980s. Not only are the bell and balloon sleeves aesthetically pleasing, but these are also visually attractive and can be an ultimate fashion statement.

Black Face Masks

Face masks are mandatory. You cannot leave the safety of your home without donning a face mask. However, why not protect yourself beautifully if you have to? By opting for sleek black face masks, you can match them with nearly everything you are wearing without worrying about falling out of your fashion style.

Besides offering safety coverage for your mouth and nose, you can opt for a silky fabric that is lightweight, feels good on your skin, and makes you feel fancy. Why a silky black face mask, you might ask. The silky fabric of the black face mask will allow you unlimited styling opportunities.

You can wear anything, even a red trench coat, and look flawlessly stylish with your black face mask on. You can opt for differently-shaped face masks, such as the accordion-style face mask. Besides keeping you safe from the virus, you will feel stylish and fancy.

Yellow Handbags

This year is all about yellow bags, which have seemingly taken over runways and also the streets! The trend of yellow bags is certainly timeless. You can opt for a yellow tote while you run errands, or you can hit the streets with a yellow clutch!

When it comes to yellow, you have many shades to choose from. Yellow handbags look great with monochromatic clothes and other lively hues. Whatever the occasion is, meeting up with beau, or a random hangout with your girls’ squad, nothing can go wrong with a yellow or amber-colored handbag! Don’t shy away from experimenting and trying out new stuff in 2021!