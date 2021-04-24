Three popular styles of men’s leather jackets

Even before the time, the jacket was considered an essential part of men’s clothing. Jackets keep us warm and can also be a perfect addition to any stylish outfit you find in your wardrobe. But, as an individual, you need to know the type of fashion designer jacket that can really suit you. What we might suggest when choosing a jacket is that you choose the ones that can make you more comfortable when you wear it and you bought this jacket because you like it.

The leather jacket was already on the market before we were born. Men choose this jacket because it offers so many uses. The bomber jacket is a leather jacket, besides it can keep us warm, it is also the best among all the others, because with this jacket you can wear it in all seasons and it can be easily combined with all the clothes and pants. It’s good if you choose a leather bomber jacket that suits you the best.

Vlone have the pea coat, which is a woolen jacket and also fits not only men but also women, this type of clothing fits all body sizes as it is usually loose. A blazer is a must have if you are looking for something that can be combined with your clothes, with a blazer you don’t worry about them matching it because with the blazer everything is fine, just wear a pair of shirt underneath and then cute fashion pants and good shoes then you are on the go to shape your outfit for the people around you as it will make you look gorgeous and alluring.

The trendy style men’s jacket may think it should be worn when needed at a fashion event, but what people didn’t know is that it can be worn anytime you feel that you are wearing it and not only is it for men but women also wear it perfectly, as long as they can manage while wearing a jacket, it is also the most suitable for them. The jacket may vary depending on the style, brands and price must be an integral part of our clothing.

At the end of winter, you will likely replace the winter clothes in your wardrobe with summer clothes. Anything from sweaters to woolen gloves may need to be served, except for the few clothes that come with you every season. Leather jackets are perhaps the only outer garment worn throughout the year. Considered the best stylish clothes available for men, three of the most popular styles of leather jackets for men are:



Motorcycle jackets:

Perhaps the most well-known use of leather jackets is for bikers and girls. These jackets are sturdy and fashionable; which makes it a huge hit with cyclists. They have zippers, collars, straps and cuffs to keep the wind out, especially at high speeds. This keeps the rider warm when riding in cold weather. With shoulder and elbow panels for extra protection, these jackets really fulfill their protective role. They are considered to be part of the casual wear in most of the countries these days. Special brand jackets from motorcycle manufacturers, such as Harley-Davidson, are the number one choice for men. Even though the jacket is not from the manufacturer, a simple logo patched on the front and back will make even a regular biker jacket shine.

Bomber jackets:

These jackets were originally worn by aviators, but are now a popular choice among the masses. Most bomber jackets have stretch knits at the neck and cuffs or hem for added comfort. Since it was not necessary to be waterproof inside a cabin, this never became a feature of bomber jackets. Ribbed fabric is also used to seal openings and keep warm inside. For carrying letters and cards, these jackets have large gusseted pockets on the front. They fit freely around the body and arms for extra insulation, keeping the user warm. They are longer than regular motorcycle jackets and have more freedom of movement.

Leather blazers:

Leather blazers are an evolution of traditional costume jackets. They come with cuffs and buttoned cuffs for an elegant look. They may look a lot like a coat, but they’re more casual and don’t need matching pants. They come in solid colors like dark shades of blue, black and green and other colors like navy, burgundy, red and white. Like their fabric cousins, leather blazers have one or two slits in the back hem. They are single button with one, two or three buttons. Two button bomber jackets tend to be slightly thinner as the silhouette fits the waist, while three button jackets are straighter on the body and you can easily buy them from our Vlone Shop.





Men’s leather jackets are worn by children, young and old. They are a sign of a fashionable rich taste. There are few clothes that are used uniformly around the world and jackets are one of them as they add an overall masculine look. You have to be smart when choosing which jacket to wear because not all jackets may be suitable for your body. It’s best to try on jackets before you buy, as trying them on reveals potential flaws that might otherwise go unnoticed.