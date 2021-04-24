6 ‘ugly’ 2000s fashion trends that are coming back





The 2000s were full of cringe-worthy trends that you never thought you would resurface. And as in every fashion era, they are now enjoying another trip around the sun. Which naughty fashion trends of the 2000s are you back, you ask? Think trucker hats, strappy sandals and shiny pants the Britney Spears, Beyonc, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen and Paris Hilton. It’s like deja vu to see some of the trends of the 2000s in the style lexicon that fashion enthusiasts have said they are polarizing. But the modern iteration of these trends embraces the ugly aesthetic. Consider the sweater vests it-girls like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have worn. Take a look at some shiny pants adored by Lizzo. Or spend some time looking at the clogs that look so effortlessly cool on Chlo Sevigny. Even if you thought you’d never say it, it’s time to give these controversial looks another try. Ahead, find the top 6 ugly fashion trends of the 2000s that are back with aplomb. And follow the tips below to style them the 2021 way. We only include products that have been independently selected by the Bustle editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. 1 Clogs Maxine platform clog in chestnut Loeffler Randall $ 395 Clogs are one of the most talked about trends of the 2000s returning for another trip around the sun. This season, they’ve returned to the minds of design houses like Herms and Celine, to name a few, and are worn with everything from flared jeans to silk midi skirts. 2 Bandanas Arizona Love Bandana Bucket Hat LOVE ARIZONA $ 63 Bandanas may have originated with cowboys, but they came in all shapes and forms throughout the decade of the 2000s. The 2000s got inventive and polarizing with the trend, using them for everything from belts to bag accessories. Try it this season with patchwork hats, flat sandals and more. 3 Shiny pants Wilde pants. Mauve TURN $ 235 $ 178 Turn those heads with a little sparkle with one of the most classic clothes you own: your pants. While many opt for a deep black patent leather that has a subtle sheen. 4 Layered vests Tiger eye cashmere-blend cardigan Ganni $ 325 Channel a bit of Annie Hall with the preppy trend the 2000s followed. This time, think of a slightly shorter cardigan that you wear over an oversized button, half tucked in, or flounce freely as a tailored tunic for those blustery days or air-conditioned outings. 5 Thong sandals The Row Constance Thong Sandals LINE $ 865 The minimalist shoe trend is back from the start. A variation on the casual flat sandal, the strappy sandals that have returned today are slightly cleaner, more chic, and raised, often sporting a small kitten heel or lace pattern at the ankle. 6 Trucker hats Barbour International Heli Trucker Baseball Cap Barbour BARBOUR INTERNATIONAL $ 46 The Von Dutch trend is back, borrowing from boys in an affordable way that’s both sporty and grungy, adding a little *** attitude to each of your looks. While celebrities like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie loved to wear theirs with denim minis and Juicy Couture tracksuits back then, you might opt ​​to pair it with classic jeans and a no-frills white tee instead. today.

