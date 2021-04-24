Nederland ISD redefines dress code for students – Port Arthur News

NEDERLAND Do you want to wear striped or checked shirts?

If you are from 5th to 12the studying in the independent school district of the Netherlands in the 2021-22 school year, a more flexible dress code on campus provides these options.

Administrators unveiled the options this week before the school board, which unanimously approved them to go into effect next school year.

Minor changes could still be made to the final directive before it is distributed to parents and students.

The new dress code follows an effort led by Deputy Superintendent Dr.Steven Beagle, who worked with a committee of students, teachers, parents and administrators in three meetings to dig deeper into the new specifics of NISD.

Superintendent Dr Stuart Kieschnick once said Port Arthur News Media the dress code was over ten years old and styles have changed, requiring another look at the guidelines set out.

Beagle said his committee looked at the dress codes of many school districts and spoke three times for more than 90 minutes each time to build consensus.

We want to allow students more flexibility and be able to wear a striped shirt, a plaid shirt or different styles, he said. Of course, we don’t want people to find out which areas need to be covered. This will give us the opportunity to have a lot more flexibility with the students while allowing them to appear very nice.

Shorts are now allowed to be worn three inches above the knees.

In an effort to promote a culture of higher education, the Netherlands allows college-themed shirts at all times.

We don’t want it to be oversized, Beagle said. We want our pants to fit our size and not be too baggy or too big. There will be things that we don’t think about that we can adjust well when needed.

A careful formulation

Kieschnick said the language of the proposed dress code is well written and eliminates the gray area as much as possible.

There’s a real wise word when it says pants should go up to the waist, Kieschnick said. I think it is important.

In the past, Beagle has said that students wear a shirt that is not a dress code under their top clothes, then go to the bathroom and take off their top shirts and return to class without a dress code.

If you have an undershirt that respects the dress code, if they’re hot and take it off, they’re fine, Beagle said. Much of this comes from years of experience in many fields.

While some college clothing is permitted, no other high school or neighboring school district themed clothing is permitted.

Beagle said a recent trend has included track athletes having their warm-ups stolen.

It’s a badge of honor to wear someone else’s clothes in high school, he said. We (the students) would prefer to wear college clothes. We don’t want to promote a rival high school or something like that.

Beagle said the committee had agreed on most things after informed exchanges throughout the process.

One thing I had a problem with was that I didn’t want holes in the pants, he said. If you get a small hole it turns into a big hole and rips all the way down the leg. I conceded you may have frayed but no holes.

White pants and shorts will be allowed, but managers have the discretion to determine if an item of clothing is too thin and too conspicuous.

Beagle said the students are trying to violate the dress code now and will try to violate it in the future, adding that no planning or discussion can prevent this.

We tried to work really hard at the beginning in our committee, where people felt comfortable saying things, he said. Our parents intervened. Our students intervened. The teachers intervened. You can still wear a Bulldog shirt and jeans. You still have a lot of flexibility.

Reaction

School board president Micah Mosely said he believed the new dress code would be well received, adding that he certainly understood why many wanted to see it updated.

School board vice president Nicholas Phillips said he appreciated the fact that students are now allowed to wear laces in different colors, but questioned the stance on backless shoes.

The new dress code states that backless shoes are allowed, with the exception of slippers, house shoes, flip flops, and sports slides.

Flip-flops create safety risks, so for me what is the difference between a backless shoe and flip flops if a flip-flop poses a safety risk? Phillips said. I would say either no bare back or whatever if they are backless. It’s the same security issue.

I just think we are in the process of setting up admins for an exchange with parents. One said, who cares and the other says well, no that matters and pitted our directors against each other and that is not good.

Beagle said the district may change the wording on this in an effort to create more clarity.