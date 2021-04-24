H&M Costume Rental Looks to Dress Men for Interview Success | Fashion





Do you remember your first job interview? If you’re like me, you’ve spent as much time thinking about what to wear as you did the interview itself. H&M tried to alleviate this pressure by launching a ONE / SECOND / SUIT suit rental service that allows men to borrow a suit for free for 24 hours, for that important first impression. Dress codes for job interviews are incredibly intimidating: you want to impress, blend in, and also sort of evoke the spirit of the organization with just one outfit. Research shows that it takes less than a second for an employer to judge your ability based on your appearance, says Sam Knight, COO of H&M Experience. It’s always better to look overdressed than underdressed, as it indicates you’ve made an effort, says Elizabeth Wyse of etiquette experts Debretts. While the brand around it is powerful, the ONE / SECOND / SUIT itself is incredibly simple: a slim-fit midnight blue suit. Trying to integrate myself after the lockdown is not without problems. I had optimistically given my waist measurements as they were prior to working from home (they have …amended) and I hesitate while tying my tie (is this the right way to do it?) but everything is fine. The costume itself feels like the first job in its sleek fit and brilliant hue. As I walk in, I have my own Madeleine moment, my body reminiscent of the fitted cut of my first work outfit at Marks & Spencer (also in navy blue). H&M Costume Rental Service: The costume is modeled by Priya Elan. Photograph: Martin Godwin / The Guardian So what’s the best way to style my H&M costume? It depends on the job you’re interviewing for and how you style your costume, says Helen Seamons, editor-in-chief of Guardian Menswear. For a laid back career, she suggests wearing a paisley print shirt or a grandfather collar shirt to add personality to your outfit. Guardian style editor Melanie Wilkinson adds that even for a more formal setting, you can vary your style. Layer a gray V-neck over the white shirt, then add the blazer, she says. ONE / SECOND / SUIT feels both a community and wise movement from H&M. Although this is a first for the high street, it is not a new business idea. Charities like Smart works, Designed for success and Adapted and kicked have been carrying out similar initiatives for years. Costume retailers felt the effects of the lockdown as people worked from home, swapping office clothes for joggers. Brooks Brothers UK branch goes into administration this month as do US retailers Tailored Brands, owners of Mens Wearhouse and JoS A.Bank. At the same time, the clothing rental market has grown, in part in response to environmental concerns around fast fashion and revelations around companies like Boohoo. This Uberfication of the costume seems like a logical step. Clothing rental services are an interesting market, and for us, this is our first try in the men’s section, says Knight. Phoebe Gormley, head tailor at Savile Row tailors Gormley & Gormley, thinks H&M is tapping into the idea of ​​having a perfect suit with the ONE / SECOND / SUIT initiative. The dream costume she believes is for big days, interviews, promotions, big client dates, the kind of costume that makes you sit a little taller, hold your head a little higher. And you don’t even have to dry clean it. The next day, I simply return the costume in its prepaid packaging and H&M arranges the cleaning and ironing before it is sent back.

