Clark County Medical Society Alliance (CCMSA) Hosts 20th Annual Spring Fashion Show, April 29





Celebrating 20 years, the Clark County Medical Society Alliance’s (CCMSA) Annual Spring Fashion Show is one of the premier philanthropic events in Las Vegas. The organization, CCMSA, is a unique 501C3 organization dedicated to its mission of building a healthier southern Nevada. The fashion show which has attracted over 400 participants in recent years and featured fashion industry stars such as Louis Vuitton, Emilio Pucci, St. John, Tory Burch, Anne Fontaine and Diane Von Furstenberg, will take place Thursday April 29, 2021 at the Four Seasons Hotel and starts at 10 a.m. This year’s CCMSA Fashion Show, presented by OptumCare and Southwest Medical Associates, hosted by TV personality Heather Mills, will feature silent auction items and a fashion presentation by Balmain, featuring tailoring. boldly feminine and opulent Parisian. Profits from this fashion show will benefit Womens Alzheimers in collaboration with Lou Ruvo Cleveland Clinic and Womens Alzheimers Movement, as studies show 3.8 million Americans with Alzheimer’s disease are women. “In the midst of the pandemic, we would like to thank everyone who rallied behind us, our sponsors, the board of directors, the fashion show team, members and friends. Rest assured that we will stay safe and closely follow the government’s mandate as Nevada opens up, helping one woman at a time, ”says ShirleyMusni, CCSMA 2021 Co-Chair. ABOUT THE CLARK COUNTY MEDICAL SOCIETY ALLIANCE CCMSA is a not-for-profit service organization made up of spouses of Clark County physicians. They are also members of the Nevada State Medical Association Alliance and the American Medical Association Alliance. The alliance, primarily a service organization, focuses on health-related needs in the community, initiating projects or providing volunteer hours and financial assistance to charitable organizations or groups. For more information, visit www.ccmsa-lv.org.

