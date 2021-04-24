Meet SuitShop, the New Relaunch Brand Making the Tuxedo the New Wedding Dress

CostumeShop

When Jeanne Foley and her then-fiancé started planning their wedding in 2013, she expected the usual challenges: finding the right photographer, keeping up with invitations and RSVPs, and crafting a seating plan that made everyone feel happy to end with. After witnessing firsthand the outdated rental system and ill-fitting, overpriced outfit it produced, Foley realized how underserved the market was and knew there had to be a better way.

Foleys’ childhood best friend and bridesmaid Diana Ganz, who couldn’t help but feel equally disappointed with the tuxedo buying process, decided to join forces to find a solution. Three years later, the duo launched The Groomsman Suit from their apartments in New York City with the goal of providing high-quality, affordable clothing with incredible service and convenience. Determined to start the business until it was profitable, Foley and Ganz ran all aspects of the business on their own, but barely a year later it was growing so rapidly that they relocated. The Groomsman Suit in Chicago and have hired their first employees.

Initially, our growth was fueled by the exceptional products and experience we provided to our online customers that were and are unmatched by any other brand, explains Ganz. We offer a whole range of services, from free fabric samples and an in-home trial to virtual styling appointments and a group ordering system that makes hosting wedding parties seamless and stress-free.

Since 2017, the brand has grown over 380%, proving not only the success of the business concept, but also the ability of two women to transform a male dominated industry. As founders in a largely male-dominated space, we bring a unique perspective, and we see that as a huge advantage, says Ganz. From the online customer experience to the quality and fit of the product, we never settle for less than we expected as a client planning a wedding. Fundraising was difficult at times, and the founders did not go without their commitment to the business and ability to balance work and family issues, but they eventually found a group of investors who believe in themselves and in them. their mission.

Over the past five years, Foley and Ganz have also grown into previously unknown territory: women’s and children’s clothing. As we started the business to address the lack of options and poor experience for men to dress at a wedding, we almost immediately started receiving requests from women wishing to wear a suit at their wedding. own wedding or a wedding they attended. , Ganz remembers. We realized that there really weren’t any options for women, and rather than letting them be content with our men’s collection, we spent almost two years designing and perfecting our women’s collection for that it is both flattering and complementary to our men.

It is with this large clientele in mind that the founders decided to relaunch the brand under a new name. We’ve worked hard to expand our range of sizes and fit types, becoming one of the most inclusive brands of any brand, with all styles of adult jacket and pants being interchangeable, says Ganz. This is especially important and relevant as weddings become less traditional. Whatever your gender, size or budget, we have a costume for you.

As The Groomsman Suit became known as a suitable destination for everyone, she and Foley felt the name no longer reflected the company’s offerings and chose to change it to CostumeShop to represent all of the clients they serve. We have explored various options and brand names that are more designer or more luxurious, but ultimately the most important aspect of our brand is the fact that we offer the highest quality products at affordable prices through an exceptional customer experience, Ganz notes. SuitShop is simple and inclusive. It reiterates our commitment to become the best suited brand for everyone.

Even though its competitors have folded or struggled in the face of the pandemic, the brand has enjoyed continued success and the relaunch precedes what the founders predict is a huge increase in marriages. With 2020 now behind us, marriage reports indicate that more than 90% of marriages in 2020 have been postponed or canceled and that 2021 could bring nearly a million more marriages than the average of two million per year, says Ganz. . We are already feeling this influx, as our sales have increased 90% month over month since December.

And beyond weddings, Foley and Ganz are feeling the pandemic and over a year of wearing sweatpants has sparked a new thirst for dressing, whether it’s for a special event or just for work. We hope that as the pandemic becomes more controlled and restrictions are lifted, people will have a renewed interest in the celebrations and their personal style, Ganz notes. After 18 months in yoga pants, I think everyone was ready for some glamor. Nevertheless, the brand believes that comfort will always be the key. We’ve grown too accustomed to athleisure clothing and the materials have evolved to the point that beauty doesn’t necessarily mean pain, she adds. As SuitShop, we will continue to improve our products as we always have, and we are as committed to sustainable fashion as we are to inclusiveness.