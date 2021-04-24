Ahead of the 2021 Oscars, revisit the fashion for Elie Saab awards

During this unconventional awards season leading up to the Oscars, one designer has remained a constant in helping celebrities shine in their virtual appearances: Elie Saab.

Check photos of Andra’s party, The US actress vs. Billie Holiday who stood out in a bright green Saab halter dress during a presentation from a red-draped studio in Los Angeles for the British Academy Film Awards earlier this month .

In March, at the Critics’ Choice Awards, Catherine OHara showed off her sassy side in a black Saab cocktail dress with a deep V-neckline and puffed sleeves. 67 year old man Schitts Creek Actress accessorized the minidress with a Jacob & Co. jawbreaker cut diamond pendant necklace and black suede Christian Louboutin boots tucked over her knees.

Oscar winner Halle Berry backstage at Elie Saab at the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 24, 2002. (Archives de Frank Micelotta / Getty Images)

The choice of this dress was up to the wow factor, said Andrew Gelwicks, stylist OHaras, by phone after winning his award for best actress in a comedy series. Besides, he says, the brightest women in the world have worn Elie Saab.

Among these memorable women is Halle Berry, who won her historic Oscar 19 years ago in a burgundy Saabs floral-embroidered dress, which propelled the Lebanese designer to world fame overnight. Since then, Saab has created a star series beloved by celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Hudson, Julia Roberts and Sandra Oh.

While it’s too early to name which Saab actresses could dress for the Oscars on Sunday, the key to becoming a go-to red carpet designer is no secret, Saab said during a Zoom audio call from Beirut. . Every woman likes to look very beautiful on occasions that are very important to her.

Saabs designs are particularly appealing because it’s always hard to find dresses that also have an impact, said Rob Zangardi, who forms half of an influential styling team with Mariel Haenn. Boxes Haenn and Zangardi need to check on behalf of artists such as Gwen Stefani and Hailee Steinfeld include: Do the dresses fit right, do they feel cool, feel sexy, feel couture, and make your clients feel like? superstars? Zangardi said. Elie Saab always ticks all of these boxes.

Lebanese designer Elie Saab has become a benchmark red carpet designer for celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Lily Collins, Julia Roberts and Yifei Liu. (From Elie Saab)

The brightest women in the world have worn Elie Saab. Andrew Gelwicks, stylist

The photos provide proof of this. Jennifer Lopez specifically requested an embellished gown with a plunging neckline that perfectly matched her famous 2015 Oscars glow after spotting it in the Saabs fall 2014 haute couture collection, Zangardi said.

Another Saab couture style was worn by Lily Collins at the Rome Film Festival in 2014. Drifting from black to a pastel palette, the dress with a unique square neckline seemed to float on the red carpet when the wind hit exactly at the right time. , Zangardi said.

Lily Collins attends the Love, Rosie red carpet at the 9th Rome Film Festival on October 19, 2014 in Rome. (Stefania DAlessandro / Getty Images)

As stylists, we want to go big or come home, added Haenn, who wore an off-white lace dress from Saab with a flower crown for her own outdoor wedding festivities. Without designers like Mr. Saab who keep reinventing themselves for each collection, it would be more difficult for us to work.

Thirty-nine years after opening his studio, as Lebanon recovers from an economic crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the massive port explosion last August that devastated Beirut, the designer of 56 years old continues to push itself forward. Accustomed to more than 14 hours of work, he supervises his main fashion activity in addition to the auxiliary lines for perfumes, children’s clothing, furniture, sunglasses, bags, shoes and belts.

On May 6, Saab will unveil its latest cache of creativity: a makeup collection with the French cosmetics giant LOral Paris. For LOral, the project with Saab is more than a simple fashion collaboration. The launch of this collection at such an unprecedented time will be a way for LOral Paris and Elie Saab to bring optimism, beauty and self-esteem; an accessible way for every woman to indulge in a little escape and discover the power of beauty, said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, president of global brand LOral Paris, in a statement.

Born and raised in the coastal town of Damour, Saab learned to make clothes on his own. When I was 9, I started cutting whatever I could get hold of, he said. His father was a lumber merchant and his mother took care of their large family, and they didn’t think I had a bright future to be a tailor, he said.

Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 91st Academy Awards on February 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

In 1997, Saab opened an office in Los Angeles to woo celebrities such as Berry, who had worn his designs before the 2002 Oscars. From day one, I thought the red carpet was another sight for everyone. could see like a normal woman dfil with a dress, Saab said, referring to the French word for fashion show.

In 2006, he became a corresponding member of the French governing body, which includes Chanel and Dior, which oversees the haute couture fashion shows. In 2013, a memoir of her career written by Janie Samet noted that more than 700 celebrities had worn her dresses from 1990 until that year.

As stylists we want to go big or go home. Mariel Haenn, stylist

Although his own parents had doubts about the fashion business, Saab dreamed of his eldest son, Elie Jr., joining his business. Now 30 years old, Elie Jr. is Managing Director. It’s very nice to see in your son’s eyes, like a new wave, new people, Saab said.

Jovial and caring, Saabs is also known for his spectacular parties in France and Lebanon, where he hosted actresses Cameron Diaz and Toni Garrn.

Actress Yifei Liu attends the Disneys Mulan premiere on March 9, 2020 in Hollywood. (Jon Kopaloff / WireImage)

Admittedly, the red carpet is only a second podium for Saab. Remember: our high fashion platform is special, he said. Claiming to be one of the best producers in the world, Saabs’ haute couture division employs 400 people, who work in its main workshop in Beirut and a smaller one in Paris.

Having regularly worn Saabs pieces since the early 2000s, the burlesque artist Dita von Teese wrote in an email about what she described as the exquisite beadwork, distinctive silhouettes and opulence that never ceases to draw her in. Saab produced haute couture dresses for its Crazy Horse Paris shows in 2009 and 2010. His workshop also provided materials to make a thong that would match a dress embroidered with stars. The seamstresses in their white coats looked puzzled and later returned with a band of fine tulle and a bag of loose beads and rhinestones, von Teese wrote. I never got over this moment of achievement, this level of know-how.

Presenter Jane Fonda wears Elie Saab during the 92nd Academy Awards televison on February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Saab said his client came to him because she knew the quality, she trusted my taste and she was sure she wanted to look good in my dress. Maybe she comes very happy to see a photo of an actress but she doesn’t want the same.

Knowing that women inimitably want to be themselves reinforces the Saabs’ refusal to advocate an ideal of beauty in a single muse. When you are at a fashion show, for me it is very important because you feel that this dress is for you, he said. You don’t make a collection without maybe 15, 20 muses in my head, because when I present a collection, I have to think of too many styles of women around me. Like Jane Fonda, she always tells me, Oh, every time I wear your dress, I wear it like you do for me.

It can dress anyone, said stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who tweaked Janelle Mones’ outfit for the Antebellum drive-in premiere last September. Once Mandelkorn showed the singer-actress a digital image of Saabs’ timeless black dress made from sheer fabric reminiscent of butterfly wings, Mone immediately greeted this one, she said. He touches everyone’s personalities with his pieces.

At the Antebellum drive-in premiere last September, Janelle Mone wore a black Elie Saab dress with a butterfly mask from Aliona Kononova, jewelry from XIV Karats and Shay Jewelry, and a clutch bag from Carolina Santo Domingo. . (Eric Charbonneau)

Even after making the Saabs creations, some actresses are basking in the memories. Yifei Liu I loved Saab’s gold embroidered couture dress she wore to the Mulan Los Angeles premiere last year so much that she posted a photo of herself in the voluminous dress, flexing her right biceps, on Instagram six months later. I still love this dress, the Chinese actress captioned the photo, adding a teasing smiley face emoji.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Saab prophesied that high fashion and all the fancy things could be in more demand. He explained that people want to feel every little detail in life because we have suffered so much this year.

The red carpet is not excluded. I believe the Red carpet wants to come back stronger than before, he said, using the French words for the red carpet. Two or three months after it all opens up I think people [will] quickly return to a normal life. Im a very positive man.