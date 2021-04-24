The story behind the instantly iconic Oscar look

Erin Donnelly story and Rewind experience created by Tim Chaffee and Quinn Lemmers

Joel Amsterdam vividly remembers when he got a glimpse of what would become arguably the most infamous Oscars dress in history. Then a publicist at Elektra Records, BjrkAt the time, the Amsterdam label was in rehearsal the day before the 2001 ceremony, where the Icelandic singer would perform “I’ve Seen it All”, nominated for the best song she had written for the musical melodrama of 2000 Lars von Trier. A dancer in the night. In addition to writing the score for the film, Bjrk starred as Selma, a factory worker with degenerative eye disease who is desperate to save money for her son to have surgery for the same. disease.

Sitting in the singer’s dressing room, he turned to his then manager, Scott Rodger, and asked, “So, what is she going to wear?” Rodger pointed to a “crumpled” plastic shopping bag sitting on a nearby couch. Amsterdam went, looked in the bag and saw a fake swan staring at it. “Are you kidding me?” he asked Rodger.

Amsterdam tells Yahoo Entertainment that Rodger’s answer remains true even now. He said, ‘Some people are going to love it. Some people will hate it. But everyone will talk about it. “And how right he was.”

Indeed, what has come to be known as the “swan dress” remains both memorable and divisive 20 years after Bjrk hit the red carpet on March 25, 2001. While the star had already won as a provocative pixie both with her alternative rock band the Sugarcubes and as a genre-defying solo artist on a heavy MTV spin, her decision to eschew standard designer dresses in favor of a feathered creation with a long swan neck wrapped around its own broke new ground in terms of bold clothing, despite a series of scathing reviews. Long a punchline parodied by people like Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin James, he has come to gain a new appreciation for his visionary and unconventional flair prior to dating Lady Gaga’s Wild Goods. He has even its own Wikipedia entry.

“Which dress has its own Wikipedia page?” marvels Melissa Rivers, who co-hosted the red carpet cover of E! this year. Rivers tells Yahoo Entertainment that she first saw Bjrk from above while filming from a bridge at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. A thought instantly occurred to me: “Holy s ** t.”

“Everyone was just like, ‘What. Is. That. “The TV personality and the former Fashion font the host remembers the “instantly iconic” outfit. She adds: “When you think of the pantheon of crazy outfits, the swan dress even goes over the Cher. It’s impressive.”

While red carpet watchers had seen nothing quite like “the swan dress” before Bjrk’s momentous moment, the cygnine design debuted a month before the 2001 Oscars. In February, Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski debuted included the creation with buzzing bill as part of its Fall 2001 collection at London Fashion Week. And while the singer had worn her designs before including a bubblegum pink dress for A dancer in the nightpremiered at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival, where she won the Best Actress award Pejoski had no idea she would attend the Oscars in her swan look until the day after the ceremony. “It was a very nice surprise”, he said British Vogue.

The dress itself, with its sparkling tiers of white ruffles, the swan’s head draped over a chest and, according to a 2015 interview that Pejoski gave to the New York Post, both goose and swan feather, turned heads according to his own merit. But Bjrk, with the help of his then-partner, artist and director Matthew Barney, is said to have designed a prop that would raise the bar: ostrich eggs. Amsterdam remembers being sent on the morning of the Oscars to buy the large ostrich eggs, something he never knew existed. Eventually, an aide obtained the Chinatown Eggs, which the singer playfully “laid” along the red carpet, much to the dismay of Oscar security.

“I was very aware when I went to the Oscars that this would probably be my first and last time,” she later told the outlet. CDNow. “So I thought my contribution should really be about fertility, and I thought I would bring eggs.

“I don’t watch a lot of Hollywood movies, and being from Iceland it’s pretty accidental what happens there,” she added. “Most of the Hollywood movies that I watch are Busby Berkeley musicals and … what did that movie call up with All Swimming? Esther Williams, that sort of thing, so I thought it was would be very appropriate to wear a swan. I guess they don’t make it right, it’s true But it was a tribute to Busby Berkeley and that kind of elegance. “

She was a little more circumspect in a 2001 Interview shoot which featured her lounging on a giant hot pink swan, telling the magazine, “It’s just a dress. I’m not sure why I’m obsessed with swans but like I said, everything on my new album is about winter and they’re kind of a white winter bird. Obviously very romantic, monogamous. It’s one of those things that maybe I’m too describing it. When you’re obsessed with something. , you can explain it five years later, but at the moment you’re not sure exactly why. Right now, swans kind of seem to represent a lot of things. “

Amsterdam says her daring Oscar moment was ‘normal’ for the ‘creative’ star: “She put almost as much thought into her visuals and how she wanted to be known publicly through her art as she did. the music itself. “

He adds: “For the Oscars, people are always so happy and even if they take a risk, it’s like a plunging neckline or something it’s not like that kind of risk.”

It is hardly surprising, then, that it caused such a stir when Bjrk arrived at the ceremony. The reaction was “amazing, she did exactly what she hoped for,” Amsterdam recalls, adding. “Some people chuckled, some people nodded and ahhed, and all the photographers went crazy.”

He also recalls observing that Bjrk received “more love” on the red carpet than the woman who would go on to win Best Actress that night: mega-star Julia Roberts, who went for a more classic look with her. vintage black and white Valentino dress.

As for Bjrk, who paired her fluffy dress with strappy white heels and long, slightly tousled waves, Amsterdam remembers her looking “at ease” savoring the attention she was receiving.

“She wore it like she wore it her whole life,” he says. “And she loved the buzz it caused.”

Bjrk then performed “I’ve Seen it All” in a swan dress during the show singing the nominated song solo, although it was originally released as a duet with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, and sung with actor Peter Stormare in the movie itself, but was ultimately home empty-handed that night. Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed” from the film Wonder boys won the best song, the only Oscar A dancer in the night received despite the praise of the critics and the Cannes recognition of the star.

As she predicted, the Icelandic star hasn’t returned to the Oscars since, and her discord with von Trier who she accused in 2017 of sexually harassing her during the realization of A dancer in the night, which he denied putting an end to his acting ambitions. She is expected to return to the big screen in the next historic thriller, however. The Northman opposite Alexander Skarsgrd and Nicole Kidman.

The swan dress, meanwhile, has spent the past 20 years as a muse for the singer and the world. Bjrk donned it again for the cover of his 2001 album Vespertine, wearing different variations designed by Pejoski during this album’s world tour. It donated one of these versions, featuring beads and chiffon, to raise funds for tsunami relief in 2005, in the amount of $ 9,500.

More recently, the swan dress inspired a tribute to Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri for their spring 2014 couture show, and has been included in both a 2015 Bjrk retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York City and the Costume Institute’s exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for 2019, “Camp: Notes on Fashion”.

Once an item on the “worst dressed” lists, the dress became admired for its fearlessness.

“It almost makes me nostalgic for the days gone by when people could make those kinds of decisions and wear that stuff and their publicist wasn’t yelling at them ‘no no no’ and they weren’t paid by a designer to wear. the dress, ”says Rivers. “It was one of the last gasps of individuality and real personality of someone coming forward… He’s someone speaking in a way we still speak.”

Photos: Getty Images, One Little Independent Records / Elektra Records