West Ottawa beats Holland Christian in walk-off mode





PARK TWP. It was the Dakota Shafer show west of Ottawa on Friday afternoon. The senior, who normally plays receiver, led the Panthers to a 3-4 victory at the start in Game 1 of a doubles with Holland Christian. He started the game on the mound, where he gave up a single inning in 7 1/3 innings and seated 11 Maroons via one out on one out. Very satisfied with Dakota, the whole season has been rock solid, said West Ottawa coach Matt Naber. He wants to attack the zone and he throws off the guys who have been phenomenal behind the field for us and it’s a lot of fun when he gets to get on the mound he is very efficient. As Shafer screamed, the Panthers attack fought back. They had a chance to strike first, charging the bases deep in the second, but Maroons pitcher Kaden Shook emerged from the traffic jam. Shook allowed Brayden Vanderkamp to foul left field to keep the game scoreless after two. Holland Christian was able to strike first, albeit late in the game. After the head hitter hit an error at the top of the fifth, Shook punched a brace down center left, passing Jacob Bos to third. Bos later scored the first inning of the match on a passed ball. But Shafer bounced back, hitting three in a row to limit the damage. It was frustrating, said Holland Christian Jim Caserta. We had our chances, I was proud of the way we hung in there, but we didn’t hit hard enough to make it work but thanks to West Ottawa. Ottawa West kept all of its firepower until its back was against the wall, scoring the tie with two outs in the seventh to push the game towards the extras. After Jake Neitzel hit a cavity, shortstop Noah Bonnema doubled up to the left field fence to bring him home. We didn’t come down, we kept fighting and that’s what good teams do, Naber said. The guys love each other, the relationships are strong on this team, they all encourage each other and they all believe in each other. When you have this type of comrade on the team, good things are going to happen. After the Maroons took a two-point lead in the ninth, the Panthers immediately responded. Kegan Garcia hit a single bloop on the left, then Nate Kastens capitalized and sent the ball over the left field wall to tie the game to send the game to 10th. The Maroons couldn’t make anything work, but the Panthers did. Shafer came to the rescue again, hitting a brace that barely failed to leave the court a few inches. After a passed ball to pinch his runner through to third, a Luke Bentley ball was deep enough to cross to score the runner, keeping Ottawa West perfect for the season. It was good to see, we’ve played some good baseball all year long, Naber said. It was good to see us retaliate and fight. We didn’t do some things from the start, but we didn’t go down. The second doubles match was put on hold in the fourth set due to lack of sunshine. Ottawa West led the game 1-0. Contact Assistant Sports Editor Will Kennedy at [email protected] Follow him on twitter @ByWillKennedy and Facebook @Holland Sentinel Sports.







