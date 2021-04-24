How do I dress like a boss?

I was recently promoted to an artistic nonprofit organization. Although people in senior positions dress a bit more formally, I slipped into leggings and an oversized shirt / dress / tunic like my typical wardrobe based almost exclusively on comfort. Now that I have a senior position and a higher salary, I want an updated look, but I don’t want to appear inauthentic. How can I do this without looking like I got too big for my panties?

Patricia, Williamstown, Mass.

Congratulations on your promotion! The good news is, you’re not the only one who has to find a way to communicate the new you when you return to the office. Thanks to a year of remote work, many of us are in the same boat. Your situation happens to be more formal than most.

The first thing to consider is what you want to convey in your new position; what subconscious levers you are trying to push. Generally, if the idea is to communicate authority and confidence as well as creativity (qualities that make your team feel secure in your leadership), the most important message in any garment it whether leggings or a pantsuit, is mindfulness. That means no wrinkles, dangling threads, holes or moth stains, and no clothes that require constant fiddling and adjustment.

But that doesn’t mean clothes without personality.

The other good news is that any past allegiance to the idea that a more senior job necessarily means dressing more seriously or appropriately has increasingly lost its credit. Women like Marissa Mayer and Mellody Hobson, with their clear love of fashion and femininity and smart wits, have all but ended this shibboleth. And after a year of sweatpants, almost everything qualifies as dress-up, which means your options are wide open.

To that end, rather than dressing for the job you want, you should dress like the person you admire. And when it comes to pioneers in your field, you can think of, for example, Thelma Golden, the director of the Studio Museum in Harlem, who has a singular and striking personal style. Although she wears almost entirely pieces by her husband, designer Duro Olowu, and her work would be out of reach for many, you can take inspiration from how her designs blend prints and colors into simple silhouettes and easy.