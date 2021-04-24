$ 20 Sheer Dress for Women





A woman who didn’t have “$ 560 to spend” on a designer dress decided to buy a $ 20 version – but what happened to her door showed a little more than she did. negotiated. Brooklyn Taylor of Perth had fallen in love with Australian designer Natalie Rolt’s racy halterneck dress, but couldn’t afford it. The distinctive dress features a bold cutout that exposes its wearer’s tummy as well as a risky thigh slit that can be adjusted with a string that can tighten or loosen the gathers on the hips. So when she saw an advertisement online offering an almost identical dress for $ 20, she decided to buy the item and see what came up. In a hilarious TIC Tac video, the 23-year-old shared her “fake dress failure” – revealing that the white dress that arrived was completely see-through. Brooklyn Taylor revealed that she bought a $ 20 copy of an expensive designer dress. Image: TikTok / Sooklyn “Obviously, I knew it was a fake,” Brooklyn, who uses her username @sooklyn on the social media platform, explains, before asking, “Is that even legal?” “But I also thought, ‘let’s order it and see what will happen’.” She then handed a long piece of white cloth to the camera before declaring, “Let’s try it.” After donning the dress, Brooklyn returns to the screen with her arm covering the area cut through her breasts to protect her modesty. “It’s transparent, it’s transparent, but like, wow,” she said to the camera. ” Its inexpensive copy looks a lot like the original design. Image: TikTok / Sooklyn “They have the form, they have the form, they have it. But who can use it?” “Little girl, it’s transparent.” The content creator’s 183,000 followers were quick to offer advice, with some suggesting she was lining the dress with another fabric. “Maybe wear a white skirt underneath and pasties? Or sew a lining on it?” a fan wrote. “Get a liner put on, it’s like $ 20 at a local work-study venue,” agreed another. “Oh yeah, just sew a liner, you’ll be alright,” someone else said. Unable to wear the outfit, she turned to the internet for help. Image: TikTok / Sooklyn Others said it looked “good” for the budget price, while some told Brooklyn that she would have to buy the “real” version if she wanted it so badly, to which she replied: “I don’t have $ 560 to lose.” While some have pushed Brooklyn to reveal where the “fake” was purchased so they can get their hands on it too, but she has remained low profile, urging people to “support the real creators.” Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | [email protected] Originally published as Women’s $ 20 Sheer Dress Fails She said she couldn’t afford to buy this racy Natalie Rolt dress because it was $ 560. Photo: Natalie Rolt But Brooklyn said it was completely transparent. Image: TikTok / Sooklyn







