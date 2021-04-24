Sofia Vergara impresses in shiny butterfly dress and chunky platform sandals – Footwear News





Sofia Vergara pulled out a perfect spring dress to take advantage of the sunny weather in Pasadena, Calif. This afternoon. Arriving on the set of "America's Got Talent," the contest judge channeled seasonal trends into a wrap-around summer dress inspired by butterflies; the maxi length design featured a ruffle hem, spaghetti straps and a tiered hem. Vergara's outfit also included reflective aviator sunglasses and a hefty price tag. Valentino handbag.

Sofia Vergara arrives on the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. On April 23. CREDIT: Splash News

Close-up view of Sofia Vergara’s block heel sandals. CREDIT: Splash News To enhance the elongated hem of her colorful dress, the “Modern Family” actress then buckled an imposing pair of sandals. The taupe design is set on a raised platform toe with a coordinating flared block heel, appearing to stand over 5 inches tall. Related

Close-up view of Sofia Vergara’s block heel sandals. CREDIT: Splash News While most can’t pull them off, towering heels are a regular staple in Sofia Vergara’s wardrobe. Last weekend, for example, the NBC star arrived at the studio in a remarkable fashion, slipping a chic 2000s lace camisole top into a zebra-striped midi skirt. The flowing jumpsuit also came with an oversized leather handbag and trendy gold jewelry. On her feet, Vergara brought back another retro silhouette courtesy of Christian Louboutin. The vintage design is mounted on a towering platform toe with a strappy leather upper and braided cross strap. Of course, formed with a signature red outsole, the final design touch came in the form of a swing heel measuring almost 6 inches in height.

Sofia Vergara arrives on the set of ‘America’s Got Talent’ in Los Angeles on April 18. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA

A close-up view of Sofia Vergara’s towering sandals. CREDIT: Snorlax / MEGA When it comes to her personal style, Vergara has previously sported styles from Giuseppe Zanotti, Saint Laurent and other top brands in addition to her beloved Louboutin heels. For more casual occasions, the TV personality of course prefers pieces of his own. Jean Sofia by Sofia Vergara for the Walmart line. The Colombian-born star can also be found in commercials for Foster Grant, modeling styles from his first collection with the eyewear brand. In addition to donating glasses, Vergara and Foster Grant also plan to donate a pair of reading glasses to Restoring Vision for every pair of glasses sold; RestoringVision empowers lives by helping millions of people regain sight around the world. And, as if all of her titles weren’t impressive enough, the ‘Hot Pursuit’ actress is also an ambassador for Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in a campaign promoting the brand’s new Devotion handbag. ‘last year. Elevate your spring dresses with these upcoming Sofia Vergara inspired sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Vince Camuto Gebbrian sandals, $ 129.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Jessica Simpson Priella Platforms, $ 60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Buy now: Chinese Laundry Theresa Sandals, $ 65. Click through the gallery to see more of Sofia Vergara’s street style over the years.

