Fashion
I suspect I was too indulgent with my bridesmaids
DEAR MISS MANNERS: What are the responsibilities of a bridesmaid? My wedding was several years ago, but one of my bridesmaids contacted me recently because someone told her that a bridesmaid is supposed to pay for her own dress.
At the time of my wedding I found it weird asking someone to pay for a dress of my choice, so I didn’t say anything and paid for all the dresses myself. Although at the time, I would certainly have appreciated the financial assistance.
Since so much time has passed, I just thanked my bridesmaid and told her not to worry about the cost of the dress.
But it got me thinking about all the other “duties” that people claim bridesmaids are responsible for: showers, bachelorette parties, helping the bride with planning, decorations and dressing. dress up on the big day.
It seems that part of this has to be part of the tendency for marriages to get out of hand in general. And yet my own bridesmaids did a little more than walk down the aisle and stand there, and I admit I felt a bit neglected back then. What can a bride reasonably ask of her companions?
However, Miss Manners will add to the responsibilities of the bride: not finding a way to fuel a new resentment years after the fact.
Even though you didn’t have to pay for the dresses, it was generous. The honor of paying for a dress that will only be worn once is actually not a treat and should be recognized, even if it is not pecuniary. Allowing the bridesmaids some choice in this matter would be magnanimous and appreciated.
The long list of things that have become commonplace for the wedding party include, but not limited to: multiple bridal (and sometimes baby) showers with accompanying gifts, bachelor and bachelorette parties in faraway tropical places, elaborate and expensive clothes for all those occasions, flights, hotels and who knows what else. (Although the pandemic has led to charming and modest marriages, inflated records seem to have arisen in compensation.)
Miss Manners noticed that due to the exorbitant cost, it has also become common to refuse the offer, causing divisions in friendships. You might cling to the warm feelings that seem to have preserved your own by not indulging in feelings of latent neglect and entitlement now.
DEAR MISS MANNERS: I have a friend who strives to commemorate my birthday every year, but usually forgets it. This year, when she realized it was over, she scolded me harshly, saying I should have reminded her – thus putting the blame squarely on me for her oversight.
I feel like alerting someone on their birthday is selfish and outrageous, making it seem like attention and gifts are sought after. I have no such desires.
However, I risk my friend’s wrath if I don’t warn her that she is coming. What should I do?
SOFT READER: Give her a calendar for her birthday.
Please direct questions to Miss Manners on her website, www.missmanners.com; to his e-mail, [email protected]; or by regular mail to Miss Manners, Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.
