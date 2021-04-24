Explained: Why female gymnasts are making a major change in the way athletes dress

German gymnast Sarah Voss started at the European Gymnastics Championships wearing a black ankle-length bodysuit with red riffs, a break from the short-legged leotards that are standard on the artistic gymnastics apparatus.

The switch to form-fitting full-body performance gear was greeted as a liberating change by female gymnasts who had to smile and undress in the uncomfortable leotards, under bright lighting.

What did Sarah Voss do at the European meeting in Basel?

The German national all-around champion, who experiences the beam, floor exercise and uneven bars events, showed up for her routine in a body suit allowed in the rules, but not worn by international competitors who prefer the long sleeve swimsuit – like leotards. While Voss said she wanted female gymnasts to feel good about themselves, it was a strong message meant to be broadcast that women were done with their bodies ‘sexualized’ in the sport under cover. aesthetics. “We set out to show that a gymnast can be elegant, strong and expressive even when wearing a full suit. It shouldn’t be a problem to deviate from normal, the important thing is to feel good about yourself, ”said Voss.

Why is this revolutionary in women’s gymnastics?

The sport has seen a scorching churn in recent years after it was revealed that a doctor for the United States Champion Women’s Team, Larry Nassar, had sexually abused several young women. Similar revelations to varying degrees have emerged from other parts of the world, with cruel coaching, intimidation and bodily shame rife at the highest levels of the sport. The German federation has taken the first steps to tackle this work head-on on a key aspect of the sport – what women wore in competition, under the leadership of longtime coach Ulla Koch. According to Swiss newspaper BZ Thuner Tagblatt, Voss, 21, said: “We tried a lot of options: shorts, three-quarter lengths or ankle length (his preference). It’s super comfortable and stretches your legs. With shorts, your legs seem a bit unbalanced. As a very thin material is used, grip is not a problem during somersaults. “

Why is Elisabeth Seitz an important figure in this movement?

Voss’s older teammate was a vocal critic of short leotards and went through a nightmare time when she scrolled through her photos on the internet fearing a photo angle that was exploitative. “If only a little something slips, then everyone sees more than they should see,” Seitz told SWR in Basel, hoping many would be comfortable in their posture in leggy suits, knowing that “the costume can no longer slip into places where no one is looking at it.” “

“It’s not to say that now every gymnast should cover up and no longer show their skin. As a team, it’s about showing that you can dress how you want. But sport is always great, when you can feel even more comfortable than with a short leotard, ”she said in the message to young girls in sport. “It set an example that anyone who wanted to take advantage of the opportunity could do so. Wearing it is allowed. “While she was mortified by a sexist photo floating around the internet, she would rather have focused on somersaults on the balance beam, upside down in the air or the split jump.” This is all about. “high level athletic performance. Beautiful gymnastics has nothing to do with you thinking these pictures are great,” she had raged.

How did the other gymnasts react?

Former Swiss gymnast Ariella Kaeslin told SonntagsZeitung how her generation struggled to wear shorts even in training: I often wish I could have worn more. Gymnasts are extremely exposed. The judges are close on the beam, and for some tricks you spread your leaping legs at full throttle in front of the judges. It’s uncomfortable. It always bothered me.

“Fantastic” sounded on Canadian Ellie Black, while Georgia Godwin wrote “Love it,” minutes after the full-length black suit photo was posted on social media. Swiss Giulia Steingruber looked “really elegant”.

What about other sports?

Much of the inspiration for the German federation came from Serena Williams wearing the suit at Roland Garros. Opposition to this seemed to have made the Germans more determined to develop something that women themselves felt comfortable with. Beach volleyball players traded bikinis at a tournament in Doha for pants and a bustier – in another sport guilty of allowing the male gaze to dress. Sonja Zimmermann, an ice hockey player for Mannheim HC, who grimaced at social media comments after a photo of hers in a deep shirt in 2019, had to overcome the embarrassment and bring in a tailor to shorten the suspenders . The application of skirts is a major contentious point in most sports, in the face of deserving negative reactions.

What are the specific issues in gymnastics?

While most gymnasts slip into leotards when they start as young as 4, girls experience puberty growth that sends them into a massive fit of fear as short jumpsuits up to the groin can feel uncomfortable. Teenagers have been known to quit sports, not wanting to go through body shape expectations – a key because of the leotard. Social media has exacerbated these fears that the images were being misused. The sex abuse scandal in America had put several gymnasts in direct danger – the last straw.

Why will bodysuits become popular in gymnastics anyway?

Teenage gymnasts like American sensation Jordan Chiles and Lauren Hernandez have elevated the fashion quotient of superhero costumes like Captain Marvel’s geometry and Wonder Woman’s golden second skin in leotard designs. New age femininity in gymnastics emphasizes strength and self-confidence and these Marvel and DC characters with their sleek and comfy comfort fits replace the pretty ribbons and sequins of previous champions. Scarlet Witch, Falcon, Dora Milaje of Wakanda, Shang-chi, Kung-fu master, should be favored themes for confident young gymnasts asserting their independent streak this season. Any superhero suit lends itself to full body outfit, and the no-frills combat look might well replace goofy leotards.