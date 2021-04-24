First Look at Netflix’s ‘Halston’ with Ewan McGregor





With his new Netflix series “Halston”, Ryan Murphy is bringing fashion fans back to Studio 54. On Friday, which would have been the design legend’s 89th birthday, the streaming service shared the first photos of the cast and announced that the Murphy’s-produced show would premiere on May 14. Ewan McGregor plays Roy Halston Frowick, born in Indiana, whose minimalist yet luxurious cashmere and ultra-suede designs were “synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame” in the 1970s. The designer, who died of complications from AIDS in 1990 at the age of 57, was as famous for his party lifestyle and coterie of famous friends as he was for his fashion. And viewers will see plenty of those friends portrayed onscreen, with Krysta Rodriguez playing Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Tiffany & Co. designer Elsa Peretti, and Rory Culkin as director Joel Schumacher, to name a few. some. “I grew up in Indiana, where Halston is from, surrounded by cornfields and churches, and I’ve always heard of two people who had gone out and moved on to bigger and bigger things. glamor: one was Florence Henderson and the other was Halston, ”Murphy told Vogue earlier this week. “He was always a great figure in my mind, a representation of someone who came from humble beginnings and continued to do something amazing with his life and I was always moved by him. The six-time Emmy winner added that McGregor, 50, was “the only choice” to play the designer, and that “Halston” will not hesitate to show the dark side of fashion. Ewan McGregor as Halston in Netflix’s “Halston” Atsushi Nishijima / Netflix “Halston, I think, used drugs and sex to free himself from the pressure, the creation, the worry of turning off the lights, and we made sure to dramatize that,” he explained. “A lot of creative people burn out from too much sex, too much drugs or alcohol, too much pressure. So we wanted to be careful to incorporate that into his creative experience. “ Halston at Studio 54 in 1978, flanked by Bianca Jagger (L) and Liza Minnelli (R). Bettmann Archives

