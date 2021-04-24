Black slit dresses to shop in honor of the iconic Angelina Jolies leg dress

Yahoo Life Videos

Bjrk’s Swan Dress: The Story Behind The Instantly Iconic Oscars Look

Erin Donnelly’s Story and the Rewind Experience Created by Tim Chaffee and Quinn Lemmers Joel Amsterdam remembers well when he got a glimpse of what would become arguably the most infamous Oscar gown in history. Then a publicist at Elektra Records, Bjrk’s label at the time, Amsterdam was in rehearsal the day before the ceremony in 2001, where the Icelandic singer would perform “I’ve Seen it All”, nominated for best song she. had written for the 2000 Musical Melodrama by Lars von Trier Dancer in the Dark. In addition to writing the score for the film, Bjrk starred as Selma, a factory worker with degenerative eye disease who is desperate to save money for her son to have surgery for the same. disease. Sitting in the singer’s dressing room, he turned to his then manager, Scott Rodger, and asked, “So, what is she going to wear?” Rodger pointed to a “crumpled” plastic shopping bag sitting on a nearby couch. Amsterdam went, looked in the bag and saw a fake swan staring at it. “Are you kidding me?” he asked Rodger. Amsterdam tells Yahoo Entertainment that Rodger’s answer remains true even now. He said, ‘Some people are going to love it. Some people will hate it. But everyone will talk about it. “And how right he was.” Indeed, what has come to be known as the “swan dress” remains both memorable and divisive 20 years after Bjrk stepped onto the red carpet on March 25, 2001. So that the star had previously established herself as a provocative pixie both with her alternative rock band the Sugarcubes and as a genre-defying solo artist on a heavy MTV spin, her decision to avoid standard designer dresses in favor of a feathered creation with a long swan neck wrapped around its own broke new ground in terms of bold clothing, despite a series of scathing reviews. Long a punchline parodied by people like Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin James, he has come to gain a new appreciation for his visionary and unconventional flair prior to dating Lady Gaga’s Wild Goods. It even has its own Wikipedia entry. “Which dress has its own Wikipedia page?” marvels Melissa Rivers, who co-hosted the red carpet cover of E! this year. Rivers tells Yahoo Entertainment that she first saw Bjrk from above while filming from a bridge at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. A thought instantly occurred to me: “Holy s ** t.” “Everyone was just like, ‘What. Is. It. The TV personality and former Fashion Police host remembers the outfit “instantly iconic.” She adds, “When you think of the pantheon of crazy outfits, the swan dress even exceeds the Cher. It’s impressive. While red carpet watchers had seen nothing quite like ‘the swan dress’ before Bjrk’s momentous moment, the cygnine design actually debuted a month before the 2001 Oscars. In February, the Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski included the buzzworthy bec creation as part of her Fall 2001 collection at London Fashion Week. And while the singer had worn her designs before including a bubblegum pink dress to the premiere of Dancer in the Dark at the Cannes 2000, where she won the award for Best Actress, Pejoski didn’t. I’m sure she would attend the Oscars with her swan look until the day after the ceremony. ”It was a very nice surprise, “he told British Vogue. The dress itself, with its white ruffles and white frills, swan’s head draped over one breast and, according to a 2015 interview with Pejoski to the New York Post , goose and swan feathers turned heads by their own deserved. But Bjrk would have been with the help of his then partner, artist and director Matthew Barney designed a prop that would raise the bar: ostrich eggs. Amsterdam remembers being sent on the morning of the Oscars to buy the large ostrich eggs, something he never knew existed. In the end, an aide obtained the Chinatown Eggs, which the singer playfully “laid” along the red carpet, much to the dismay of Oscar security. “I was very aware when I went to the Oscars that this would probably be my first and last time,” she later told the CDNow outlet. “So I thought my contribution should really be about fertility, and I thought I would bring eggs.” I don’t watch a lot of Hollywood movies, and being from Iceland it’s kind of accidental what’s going on there, “she added.” Most Hollywood movies that I watch Busby Berkeley musicals and … what’s that movie called with all the swimming? Esther Williams, that sort of thing, so I thought it would be very fitting to wear a swan. I guess they don’t do these things anymore, okay But it was an homage to Busby Berkeley and that kind of elegance. She was a little more circumspect in a 2001 interview that featured her basking on a giant hot pink swan, telling the magazine, ‘It’s just a dress. I’m not sure why I’m obsessed with swans. , but like I said, everything on my new album is about winter and it’s kind of a winter white bird. Obviously very romantic, being monogamous. It’s one of those things that I am perhaps too describing. When you are obsessed with something, you can explain it five years later, but at the moment, you don’t know exactly why. Right now, swans seem to be in some way. sort represent a lot of things. ”Amsterdam says her daring Oscar moment was“ normal ”for the“ creative ”star:“ She put almost as much thought into her visuals and what she wanted to go through publicly through her art like she made the music herself. ”He adds,“ For the Oscars, people are always so satisfied and even if they take a risk it’s like a plunging neckline or something it’s not like that kind of risk “So it’s hardly surprising that this caused such a stir on arrival of Bjrk at the ceremony. The reaction was “amazing, she did exactly what she hoped for,” Amsterdam recalls, adding. all photographers have gone mad. He also recalls observing that Bjrk received ‘more love’ on the red carpet than the woman who would go on to win Best Actress that night: mega-star Julia Roberts, who went for a more classic look with her vintage black and white Valentino dress. As for Bjrk, who paired her fluffy gown with strappy white heels and long, slightly tousled waves, Amsterdam remembers her as appearing “comfortable” relishing the attention she received. ‘She was receiving. “She’s worn it like she’s worn it all her life,” he says. “And she loved the buzz that it caused.” Bjrk then performed “I’ve Seen it All” “In a swan dress during the show singing the nominated song solo, although it was originally released as a duet with Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, and sung with actor Peter Stormare in the film itself, but ultimately was home empty-handed that night. Bob Dylan’s “Things Have Changed” from the movie Wonder Boys won the award. ix for best song, the only Oscar for Dancer in the Dark received despite critical praise and recognition from the star in Cannes. As she predicted, the Icelandic star hasn’t returned to the Oscars since, and her discord with von Trier whom she accused in 2017 of sexually harassing her while filming Dancer in the Dark, which he denied having put an end to it. acting ambitions. However, she is expected to return to the big screen in the upcoming historical thriller The Northman opposite Alexander Skarsgrd and Nicole Kidman. The swan dress, meanwhile, has spent the past 20 years as a muse for the singer and the world. Bjrk donned it again for the cover of his 2001 album Vespertine, wearing various variations designed by Pejoski during that album’s world tour. She donated one of these versions, featuring pearls and chiffon, to raise funds for tsunami relief in 2005 – $ 9,500. More recently, the swan dress inspired a tribute from Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Maria Grazia Chiuri during their Spring 2014 couture show, and was included in both a Bjrk 2015 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York and in the Costume Institute exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for 2019, “Camp: Notes on Fashion”. Once an item on the “worst dressed” lists, the dress became admired for its fearlessness. “It almost makes me nostalgic for the days gone by when people could make those kinds of decisions and wear that stuff and their publicist wasn’t yelling at them ‘no no no’ and they weren’t paid by a designer to wear. the dress, ”says Rivers. “It was one of the last gasps of individuality and real personality of someone coming forward… He’s someone speaking in a way we still speak.” Photos: Getty Images, One Little Independent Records / Elektra Records