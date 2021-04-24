Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton in dreamiest blue wrap dress



















Megan bull Queen Letizia stepped out in a beautiful blue wrap dress by Massimo Dutti for World Book Day and it’s exactly like Kate Middleton’s iconic engagement dress.

They are two of the best dressed royals in Europe, so it’s no surprise that Queen letizia and the Duchess of Cambridge often make comparisons. Visiting the Cervantes Institute for World Book Day, the Spanish monarch donned a beautiful blue wrap dress by Massimo Dutti on Friday – and it’s just like Kate Middleton’s iconic engagement dress. RELATED: King Felipe and Queen Letizia Joined by Daughters on Rare Family Outing Loading the player … VIDEO: Queen Letizia and Kate Middleton’s sense of similar style Joining her husband, King Felipe VI, Letizia looked effortlessly elegant pairing her knitted midi with snakeskin stilettos from Spanish label Magrit and white gold and diamond Bvlgari earrings. Exuding Grace Kelly’s charm as she layered a designer coat by Felipe Varela over her shoulders, the mum-of-two wore her brown mane in a sleek, straight style. As for her makeup, she went for her go-to trio – a smoky brown ombre paired with long lashes and a subtle touch of bronzer. READ: 10 most expensive royal weddings: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie, more Queen Letizia recycled her Massimo Dutti wrap dress for World Book Day In 2010, Duchess Kate made headlines in a surprisingly similar dress from Issa London as she and Prince William announced their engagement to the world. Sending fans mad, the “Kate Effect” wiped her sophisticated style from the shelves almost immediately, as demand for the dress skyrocketed. MORE: Queen Letizia Stuns Royal Fans in Chicest Monochrome Outfit Letizia’s latest look reminded us of Kate Middleton’s iconic engagement dress This isn’t the first time Letizia and Kate have worn similar sets, as they favor a number of the same brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Mango and Carolina Herrera. From flowery dresses to flowing white skirts, powder pink suits to lace dresses, over the years the pair have drawn comparisons thanks to their love of timeless, tailored styles. BUY SIMILAR: Navy blue wrap dress, £ 59, Sosandar BUY NOW Wrap midi dress, £ 25.20, Oasis BUY NOW It was a busy week for the Spanish monarchy and on Thursday King Felipe and Queen Letizia were accompanied by their daughters. Princess Leonor, 15 years old, and her sister, Infanta Sofia, 13, during the launching ceremony of the submarine S-81 Isaac Peral at the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena. Wearing a gray wrap dress for the event, Letizia accessorized snakeskin stilettos and matching dangling earrings – simply stunning. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







