Bright colors and ruffles: people are buying dresses again





But the garment that has been relegated to people’s closets in the age of working from home is on the rise. As social activities resume, there is a reason to regain the glamor.

H&M HNNMY Anthropology URBN Macy’s M Strings likeandsay they are seeing increased demand for dresses lately and are introducing new styles to try and take advantage of pent-up demand.

The most recent government retail sales figures show consumers were in the mood to shop in March, with retail sales surging overall, including an 18.3% increase in clothing sales from the month previous.

It comes after a brutal year for American clothing stores. Clothing sales fell 30% in 2020 from the previous year, according to the Census Bureau, as families cower at home.

But who wants to wear last year’s fashion? Consumers are ready to refresh their wardrobes, which could provide much-needed relief for stores as they try to remedy months of declining sales. Return of balls, weddings and rendezvous evenings Anthropologie, a popular destination for dresses for everything from weddings to cruises, says it has started to notice a change in consumer behavior. In the last week of February, the retailer said that seven of the 10 best-selling items on its website were dresses. Previously, in the past year, Anthropologie was lucky if that number was one or two. Two of Anthropologie’s most popular summer dresses are cotton at $ 198 Somerset Maxi Dress , with a smocked waist and a printed pattern and sleeveless cotton at $ 298 Chioma long floor-length dress , with side pockets and brightly colored pattern. “It’s all about getting back to dresses for us right now. We’re definitely starting to see our customers’ mindsets shift to more festive times,” said Anu Narayanan, director of merchandising at Anthropologie. Meanwhile, fast fashion retailer H&M said its three new women’s collections for spring and summer include dresses (priced at $ 12.99 to $ 49.99) inspired by “a meadow of flowers. “which convey the” feeling of positivity and happiness “. The collection offers a mix of long, soft and flowing dresses or shorter two-piece skirts and tall outfits with a variety of floral prints. Another new collection launched in May by H&M features colorful kaftan-style dresses (priced at $ 12.99 to $ 49.99) made from sustainable fabrics like organic linen. H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson said the dresses are proving popular this spring. “I think everyone is ready for a change. It has been a long winter even more affected by stay-at-home rules during the pandemic,” Johansson said. “While we’ve all grown to love and rely on our comfy loungewear, we really want to switch up our wardrobes and inject some novelty. Plus, people have more and more places to be. David’s Bridal, one of the biggest sellers of wedding dresses in the United States, said he expects weddings to make a comeback this year and into 2022 due to pent-up demand. Other chains have noticed a similar trend. Macy’s M “The dresses, which were so difficult in 2020, definitely see an improvement”,CEO Jeff Gennette told investors at a JP Morgan retail conference in early April. “You have young women who are now able to put some sort of prom date on the calendar, and they’re coming to our stores and our websites,” he said. “You definitely have wedding dates that you start to see on people’s calendars, and you see the mother of the bride in the category of brides. And then it’s just people who go out more. see it in [demand] for casual day dresses. “ For 2021, Macy’s is stocking dresses in bright colors and bright floral prints, said Durand Guion, vice president of Macy’s Fashion. It’s orange, yellow, green and purple, he says. “The dresses have a lot of volume and ruffles.” Express EXPR Much of the assortment atcaters for occasions such as prom, graduation, weddings and receptions. Express CEO Tim Baxter said the retailer has also seen an upsurge in shoppers purchasing outfits, including dresses, for these events. To that end, Baxter said knit dresses – like Express’s body-contoured sleeveless ribbed-knit maxi dress – are very popular. “Knit is inherently more stretchable than woven fabric and it is also softer.” “As people continue to venture further, we expect the simple, comfortable prints, colors and styles of these categories to remain strong.”

