How bumps giving back to UK fashion colleges are nurturing a new generation of talent





Diego Della Valle, the charismatic president of the shoe family titan Tods, wins the competition for the most impressive Zoom configuration. While most of us are happy with a neutral backdrop and maybe a shirt collar if we really put in the effort, the 67-year-old looks fresh after one of his morning runs through. the Cyprus-strewn hills of rural Italy, which he enjoyed throughout his day. lockdown, in a very neat package. No casual clothes for Mr. Della Valle; He wears his signature blazer (with pocket square), roll-up collar shirt and cascading silk scarf instead of a tie. “I have to jog because there is so much good food here; it’s mozzarella, spaghetti, tomatoes all the time. So I try to make an effort, ”he says, as the sun sets over the whitewashed walls. Della Valle is no stranger to going the extra mile – after all, in 1987 he took over the modest family shoemaking business and led it to an annual turnover of 800 million euros – and his next business is a prime example. Tods has partnered with Central Saint Martins, London’s most prestigious fashion school, to provide mentoring and training to its students. “Last April, the world was in such a crisis, everyone found it so difficult, and it felt good to try to do something. This virus has devastated the elderly population, obviously, but it has had a terrible impact on young people, and on their future. We could help, that’s what we did, ”he says of the support the brand has promised, working with students on the master’s course in fashion, which nurtured Alexander McQueen’s talents, Phoebe Philo, Stella McCartney and Christopher Kane, among others. Kanye West has already applied to join the course, but was turned down by his formidable manager, the late Louise Wilson.

