Ewan McGregor stars as legendary fashion designer Halston in Netflix series





Netflix released the first image of Ewan McGregor as legendary fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick in Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series Halston. Roy Halston Frowick, known as Halston, is credited with redefining American fashion in the '70s and' 80s with his minimalist designs often in cashmere or ultra-suede. He gained international fame after designing the pillbox hat that Jackie Kennedy wore during JFK's presidential inauguration in 1961. Halston also became a defining face of Studio 54, the hedonistic nightclub frequented by superstars such as David Bowie, Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minelli, Andy Warhol and Grace Jones. Netflix The new limited series follows McGregor as Halston as he exploits his unique and coined name in a global fashion empire that is synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era in which he lives, the 1970s and 1980s in New York City – until a hostile takeover forced him to fight for control of his most precious possession… the name Halston itself. The drama is produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, Eric Kovtun and Sharr White. Minahan is also the director of the series. Getty Images Netflix Netflix has also released a set of Warhol-inspired Polaroids featuring the cast, Halston's entourage. The cast also includes Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Vera Farmiga as Adele. Murphy recently told designer Tom Ford during a discussion for Vogue that McGregor was "the only choice for the role". "What Ewan understood about Halston was that Halston had a vision in his mind of who he wanted to be in life. He created himself," said the writer and director. Halston launches on Netflix on May 14.

