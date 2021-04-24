The Oscars dress code is a bit of a letdown

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Getty Images

Ahead of the Oscars this Sunday, show producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher, and Jesse Collins emailed the nominees basically saying, here’s how it’s going to play out. It has detailed safety precautions (customers can without mask, but will be tested), attendance protocols (zooming in will not be an option) and helpful tips for speaking (READ THE ROOM). It also included strongly worded suggestions on dress code.

Aiming for a fusion of inspiration and aspiration, the letter reads, capitalizing Inspirational and Aspirational to emphasize inspiration and aspiration. In real terms, she continues, formal is totally cool if you want to go, but casual really isn’t.

There are a lot of things in this sentence that rub me the wrong way, but ironically the most striking thing about it is how casually it is. The tone is so reversed Bad girls passive aggressive that I have to laugh at, if only out of reflexive nervousness that I would somehow be punished if I didn’t. Even though the producers had said that casual isn’t cool, guys in the best possible way, though, I still think I have to disagree politically.

Of course, half the fun of the Oscars is seeing all-dressed celebrities on the red carpet. Like event producers, I agree: formal is great. I certainly don’t long for seeing David Fincher in sweatpants. I enjoyed watching politicians and celebrities go beyond fashion for various ceremonies this year. Dressing has always been an integral part of how we celebrate and mourn, and I will never imply that we should do away with this ritual. But what I get from that Oscars dress code this year is that casual attire, whatever that means, isn’t capable of being both inspiring and ambitious, an idea that like this year proved it, is simply not true. same Vogue Okay! Casual can be personalized, glamorous and dignified. Really, this can be whatever you want.

At a time when the Oscars are getting rid of convention In many ways, asking for a traditionally formal outfit seems like a missed opportunity to allow attendees to express themselves fully and in a way that is truly modern and reflecting the current direction of fashion.





The Oscars have always had a dress code. In 1968, on the 40th anniversary of the ceremony, costume designer Edith Head sent a similar (albeit more dignified) message note to Oscar attendees. By this point, Head had been nominated 35 times for her work on Hollywood glamor as we know it and had been a fashion consultant for the Academy for nearly two decades. This was before brands like Armani started dressing stars, before stylists got involved, before best and worst dressed lists. Studios and costume designers like Head were the ones pulling the strings.

Actresses are requested to wear formal evening dresses either maxi or floor length, preferably pastel shades as the setting is very formal and entirely in white and gold, reads the letter from Heads. As you know, long dresses (no mini or daytime) look more graceful on stage and in front of the camera in this type of background.

Clearly, Head believed in formality. The Academy believes that the dignity of the traditional affair on the occasion of our 40th anniversary deserves formal attire, she concludes. (She then offers her personal phone number, in case that could be more helpful.) But what this memo reveals is that in addition to making sure the show was sleek and organized, her role was to train the stars on how to look. well specifically through a screen maybe something was too good today.

Due to the pandemic, celebrities (and their stylists) had to get creative when it came to making fashion statements onscreen, from graphics T-shirts and hoodies worn on the couch to prom dresses worn submerged in a back yard swimming pool. For me, the range of virtual styles on display this year provided a much needed injection of personal expression into what had otherwise become an outdated ritual. Red carpet fashion has increasingly become an advertisement for brands and their famous ambassadors, separated from reality in a way that seems hollow rather than fantastic. All the inspired experiences of the pandemic brought him back to life.

It was inevitable that the awards show would eventually return to normal, but I guess I was really hoping that the red carpet and its rules would be changed forever by our virtual dress-up year. You’re telling me there’s a funnier, more surprising option, and you’ve chosen to go back to the same boring commercial Barbie doll stuff we’ve been doing for 93 years ??

Of course, the show must go on. We are doing everything we can to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as all of the millions of moviegoers around the world, explains the producers’ memo, and we believe the virtual will diminish those efforts.

Instead of a virtual thing, the Oscars are about to look more like a narrative film this year. There is no host; The presenters are part of a cast, as director Glenn Weiss told Vulture, helping to move the plot forward throughout the night. That way, it makes sense that they ask everyone to dress up and stick to the storyline. If you thank someone, say their name, not their title, read the producers’ memo. Don’t say MY MANAGER, PEGGY just say PEGGY. Make it PERSONAL.

But if they want it to be really PERSONAL, shouldn’t they give people the chance to experiment with the style? As we’ve seen in the past, some of the most memorable Oscars outfits have been the ones that play with the limits. Think Sharon Stone wearing a Vera Wang skirt with a Gap down button; Demi Moore wearing bike shorts; Frances McDormand in Valentino birkenstocks. I even warmed to the idea that last year’s Prada casual suit by Timothe Chalamets was actually ahead of its time. Assuming the public only wants to see formal clothing seems like a very early pandemic Imagine the video for me, in that Hollywood tends to misjudge how seriously it should take itself.

Understandably, some people find it disrespectful to dress casually for an important occasion. But the Oscars are not sacred. They are, like the parades, meant to reflect the culture no matter what a given year looks like. And over the past 12 months, designers have shown that there are ways to go casual that are actually quite formal, and vice versa. The Oscars are also supposed to grab an audience and keep them hooked for around 100 hours. This year, I don’t want to see the same old man, the same old man. I want to see an explosion of personal style that plays with the limits of clothing in a way that makes me want to dive into my screen and steal it for myself.

In the 1970s Edith Head said that, given the Oscar-worthy role that the Oscars play in culture, she didn’t expect stars to present themselves in weird, distant, and unusual ways. But some fifty years later, in 2021, doesn’t that sound great?