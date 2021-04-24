Fashion stars celebrate Gigi Hadids birthday with poignant messages

BEST PICTURE

The essential and gorgeous Nomadland is clearly the favorite to win Best Picture this year, and rightly so. Chlo Zhaos’ film about a middle-aged woman forced to pack her things in a van and travel the United States in search of temporary work to make ends meet and about the tribe of van-lifers that she meets along the way is stimulating, moving and perfectly formed. It would be a huge shock if he didn’t win. Among what should also be considered rans (although they are all good movies in their own right), Sound of Metal the story of a heavy metal drummer losing his hearing would be an excellent left-field choice, but is surely a rank underdog, as is the excellent The Father, starring Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman in a heartbreaking portrayal of a father and daughter struggling to cope with dementia. The rape-revenge thriller Promising Young Woman has a lot of buzz about it, the bittersweet and sweet Minari is a wonderful film, and the David Finchers Mank biop drama is a film about the film industry (and a very good one). ), who always plays well with the Academy. Another biopic, Judas and the Black Messiah, is a timely and superbly performed examination of racial injustice. But if any film is to give Nomadland this award, it will likely be the mighty The Trial of the Chicago 7, a landmark legal drama based on the lawsuits against a group of anti-Vietnam War protesters written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. and featuring a stellar ensemble cast.

OUR PREDICTION: Nomadland

BEST ACTOR

The Academy will surely take the opportunity to pay posthumous tribute to Chadwick Boseman, one of the most talented, popular and acclaimed actors of his generation, who died of cancer last year. Luckily for voters, Boseman was awesome in his last role, as arrogant jazz trumpeter Levee Green in My Raineys Black Bottom. Among his fellow nominees, British veterans Gary Oldman and Anthony Hopkins are both rightly recognized for their star turns in Mank and The Father respectively (with Hopkins’ performance just ahead, in our opinion), while Steven Yeun is selected for his perfectly presented performance as a frustrated but loving father trying to build a working farm for his family. Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Bosnians will come from Riz Ahmed who in Sound of Metal showed a subtle and nuanced range as well as some serious technical chops learning to play the drums and speak sign language for the film. . You should, however, expect that Ahmed, like the others, will end up losing to Boseman. And they’re probably okay with that.

OUR PREDICTION: Chadwick Boseman

BEST ACTRESS

It is perhaps one of the hardest categories to call this year, with no clear favorites yet apparent. What is evident is that the five nominees performed exceptionally well. This could be the category in which Promising Young Woman takes a major award Carey Mulligan is excellent in the lead role, adding nuance and humanity to a character who would have been easy to play at full blast. Frances McDormand is just wonderful in Nomadland, but the role could (deliberately) miss the flashy touches that often catch the attention of Academies. Viola Davis certainly can’t be blamed for this as the eponymous frontman in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, she dazzles and pierces with her presence and vocal chops. Much like Andra Day in her feature debut The United States vs. Billie Holiday, which turns into an electrifying performance as the legendary singer of the same name. This talent-packed category is complemented by Vanessa Kirby, recognized by the Academy for her heartbreaking and all-too-believable portrayal of a woman who loses her baby at birth in Pieces of a Woman.

OUR PREDICTION: Viola Davis

BEST DIRECTOR

For the first time in 93 years of history, the Academy has two women nominated for the award for best director. Could one of them become the second woman to win the award (after Kathryn Bigelows’ triumph with The Hurt Locker in 2009)? We believe so. Otherwise, it would be a huge missed opportunity for the Academy to show that they are making an effort to keep pace with the times. Fantastic Chlo Zhaos Nomadland is, as mentioned, the frontrunner to win the Best Picture award, and while it’s not a guarantee of hitting that award, it certainly doesn’t hurt and Zhao did an undeniably brilliant job. She deserves to win. The second female candidate is Emerald Fennell for the promising young lady. It’s a very current play, and Fennell constructs it brilliantly, but being timely and socially relevant isn’t always a plus with the traditionally conservative Academy. Among men, David Fincher may feel his time has come. Widely recognized as one of the best filmmakers of his generation, Mank earned him his third nomination in this category. If anyone can beat Zhao at this year’s prize, it’s probably him. Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) both made excellent films, but it would be a big shock if either of them won the award this year.

OUR PREDICTION: Chlo Zhao

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

The region’s hopes in this category lie in Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania, nominated for her dark satire The Man Who Sold His Skin, in which a cash-starved Syrian refugee allows a famous artist to use his skin as canvas for his latest work. But it faces fierce competition, especially from nominee for best director Thomas Vinterberg, a meditative comedy-drama Another Round. The terrible Bosnian war drama Quo Vadis, Aida? may be the latter’s closest competitor, closely followed by Alexander Nanaus Collective, a documentary thriller about a shocking healthcare fraud in Romania. Kwok Cheung Tsang’s compelling detective story, Better Days, is an outsider here.

OUR PREDICTION: another round

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

The only other candidate from the Arab world for this year’s Oscars is The Present, directed by Farah Nabulsi and telling the story of a West Bank man looking for a gift for his wife, accompanied by his young daughter. He’s already picked up a BAFTA and would be a worthy winner. Sentiment through a touching story of connection between a deafblind man and a homeless teenager; The Letter Room (with Oscar Isaac); the hyper-timely Two Distant Strangers, about a young black man repeatedly confronted and killed by a white NYPD officer, and Israeli suitor White Eye make this a tough and difficult category to win.

OUR PREDICTION: Two distant strangers