The vintage collector behind iconic Hollywood-era costumes

Helen Uffner, of Helen Uffner Vintage Clothing, whose clothes appear in “US vs. Billie Holiday” and “My Raineys Black Bottom” talks about how she built her collection and shares some tips for vintage buyers.



Helen Uffner, Founder of the New York Costume Rental House Helen Uffner Vintage Clothing, remembers how she started working with Hollywood.

“A friend of mine had a vintage store in Soho and the folks from Woody Allens came over and they wanted to buy things for their [1983] movie Zelig“, Uffner recalls.” My friend said, you know my friend has a lot of 1920s, maybe you want to visit him, so they came to my apartment and they bought everything I had on the rack. “

Since then, Uffner has supplied authentic period costumes to Hollywood films from its extensive vintage collection. She has worked on over 250 movies and TV shows, from Outside of Africa and The color purpleat Gatsby the magnificent and Law and order, as well as several Oscar nominated films this year, such as USA vs Billie Holiday and Black stockings Ma Raineys. Uffner rented around 150 pieces for Ma Rainey’s black background and Taylour Paige (who plays Dussie Mae) wear a brown chiffon and lace dress from the movie’s rental house.

“We have a lot of quirky stuff,” Uffner says of his collection of several hundred thousand items. “We have clothes for women, men and children, and besides that we have shoes and handbags, we have vintage luggage, we have jewelry, watches, canes, parasols, bags. ties, scarves, gloves, cufflinks, glasses that go down to the early 1800s, we even have glasses. “

In addition, Uffner amassed authentic fashion packaging, including vintage shoe and hat boxes, which were used in shows like The wonderful Mrs. Maisel and a showcase in Men in black 3. His collection is the last major costume rental house in New York City, with others lost due to financial pressures, including a shortage of affordable retail space. And although she originally bought from flea markets and antique fairs, most of the Uffner’s new pieces now come from real estate sales and people who handed her beloved items.

“My mother instilled in me an appreciation for really fine workmanship,” Uffner says of the early days of his collections. “She always showed me how beautifully handcrafted things are.” Uffner started going to thrift stores at a young age, buying pieces for their beauty like art objects rather than wearable fashion items. Her first was a 1920s dress at a flea market for $ 5, followed by a hand-embroidered $ 20 Edwardian piece, which is still in her personal collection.

Her fashion education is self-taught, even though she was majoring in art in college. Uffner says: “I always ask a lot of questions. When I started to appreciate and collect vintage, I bought a lot of books. I think by reading the story and asking questions of people who have going through that time, it has become the way to educate myself. 99.9% of what I have is all genuine, I’m good enough to judge myself. “

Uffner realized that her collection could turn into a business soon enough, but she bemoaned the sale of these beautiful pieces that she had worked so hard to find. “The idea came to me: what if I rented instead of selling, so that I get the items back and still earn money? I had a lot of friends in the theater and they would like borrowing things from me all the time, so I knew there was a need. ”Over 40 years later, the business and the collection keep growing.

“It’s always better to wear something authentic in the show rather than having something made for the period,” Uffner insists. She treats every garment with immense care in the wash, although well-made pieces rarely fall apart. However, some productions require clothes to be wet or dirty, and filming some scenes puts a lot of wear and tear on the clothes, which is why a number of plays from the Uffners have also been rented out to be copied. “Some things are really delicate like silk. If you wear it on stage or in a stage and roll in the mud, you don’t really want to wear the real clothes, so the real clothes will be duplicated for this purpose in duplicate and in triplicate. “

Uffner is adamant about it, and from the start, to the point where she turned down plans due to the possibility of her clothing being damaged. “When they were doing The Titanic“, She recalls,” someone called me and told me they needed a lot of period clothes and I said, can you guarantee that it won’t end in there? ‘water? And they said: No, I’m sorry, we can’t guarantee that, so I refused it. “

The same principle applies to the elements that the actors keep: “We have made a lot of films with Robert De Niro, like half a dozen films. The problem with Robert De Niro is that he has a clause in his contract that he can keep everything. he’s wearing it, so you don’t really want to put Robert De Niro with your clothes. Lately someone called me to say they wanted 1930s costumes and they said it would be for Robert De Niro, and I said, ‘Does that mean he’s going to keep them? And they said, “Probably.” And I said, ‘I’m sorry, I can’t help you, I can’t spare some.’ So as much as I’d like to say he was wearing my costume, I had to say no. “(A representative of the actor recounts THR, “De Niro donates all of his costumes to the Robert De Niro collection at Harry Ranson Center at the University of Texas, Austin. “)

Uffner’s upcoming projects include star-studded murder mystery Death on the Nile, currently slated to premiere in February 2022, and HBO’s new period drama, The golden age.

Vintage clothing has become more and more popular, but collecting at the Uffner level is a profession in itself. To buyers and collectors who are just starting their vintage journey, Uffner suggests research is key.

“If it’s something they want to wear on their own, they have to decide what silhouette is best for them and then focus on the decade or two decades in which they look great. They should turn it over to see if the construction is solid. . They should examine the stains to see if they can be washed off or not. You really need to look for moth holes because if you have a butterfly hole, once you dry clean it there may be more that appear. I would probably take a tape measure, as some places you buy won’t allow you to try things on, so you can measure things and get a feel for whether or not they’re going to be right for you. “