Fashion
NBA Tunnel Walk Now One of Mens Fashion’s Most Influential Runways – Robb Report
As one of the few leagues to continue playing with relative normalcy over the past year, the NBA has been a godsend for private sports fans. It has also been a catnip for menswear aficionados. In the absence of fashion presentations, today’s style-obsessed gladiatorial arena entrances are a viable showcase for fashion trends. There is no shortage of Instagram accounts, such as @LeagueFits, devoted to Los Angeles Clipper Serge Ibaka preening Tom Ford, or James Harden and PJ Tucker flexing in print-on-print outfits on the red carpet the Houston Rockets rolled out in the tunnel before games.
Unsurprisingly, at a time when the original Air Jordan 1 sneakers are fetching over half a million dollars at auction as influential sports like golf remain trapped in a fashionable sand trap, the design world is turning upside down. is rushed to the sidelines like Spike Lee in the Knicks playoffs. Game. At Fendi, Silvia Venturini Fendi has created a sportswear collection inspired by the game, right down to logo-laden tops. In a first for Louis Vuitton, the prestige house’s menswear designer, hypebeast lover and avowed Chicago Bulls fan Virgil Abloh has collaborated with the NBA on an ongoing collection of high-quality sportswear including the basketball equivalent of the boardroom cocktail outfit. : Everything from in-game arrival gear to travel essentials, such as the brand’s iconic bags, plus stylish blazers and pants for mandatory press conferences.
Meanwhile, Rhuigi Villaseñor, the Filipino creator of Rhude– who counts Dwyane Wade and Kevin Durant as clients – is a superfan who claims to have learned English by watching Kobe Bryant’s post-game interviews. “I emulated the swagger, the eloquence and the way he spoke with a goal,” Villaseñor says of Bryant, whose “Black Mamba” jersey, which Bryant co-designed with Nike, has consistently sold ever since. his unexpected death last year. “It helped me understand the power of language and influence,” he says. Likewise, the understated luxury offerings of cult brand Fear of God, as well as its sportswear-inspired collaboration with Ermenegildo Zegna, are largely inspired by the oversized blazers, tees and tucked-in jeans that are spacious enough. to fit a basketball in each leg, worn by stars like Michael Jordan on their travels.
“Jordan really pulled off his look when he started out,” says Jerry Lorenzo, creator of Fear of God. “The jeans got a little too baggy towards the end, but in the early ’90s they were and remains a big influence for me.”
Fashion and basketball are a company of mutual admiration that makes sense, says Kesha mccleod, a famous stylist who has dressed everyone from James Harden and Chris Bosh to Rosie O’Donnell. “It’s a business, and looking good is part of the game,” says McLeod, who has previously worked with NBA rookies, giving them a crash course in style as part of the league’s integration. “You’re not going to get the Coca-Cola or Brand Ambassador deal with the look that basketball represented back then.”
McCleod refers to the loose clothing, rags and chains on-shirts popularized two decades ago by former Philadelphia 76er Allen Iverson, whom then-commissioner David Stern targeted in 2005 with an NBA dress code. forcing players to wear clothes. casual dress at all league related activities including press conferences and charity events. It was a controversial attempt to make the game more marketable and led to many ill-fitting costumes as well as accusations of racism, given that the dress code was largely focused on the hip-hop style in a predominantly composed league of black players.
Ironically, this since-laid-back dress code ushered in a virtuoso embrace of menswear at its most expressive, exemplified by the sartorial derring-do of stars like Kevin Love, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James, who has a true plaque moment of fashion in a shrunken Thom Browne short jumpsuit with a men’s alligator bag.
If a tailor’s cut has become an extension of a player’s personal brand, part of the male connoisseur’s barrel alongside cars and cigars, it helps that current examples of status-conscious male glamor are combative. by nature. “It’s like seeing your friend grab a nice bottle of wine and want it too,” McLeod says. “These guys are very competitive and push each other to be more expressive and original.”
But fashion, as any discerning observer will attest, is a great retro cycle. It remains to be seen whether LeBron and Co. will jump on the bandwagon of average Joes everywhere by ditching their designer tailoring for the type of loose-fitting tracksuits that would make Allen Iverson proud.
