Fashion
In a disrupted industry, Montreal fashion designers are learning to adapt
Katrin Leblond was boarding her plane after returning from spring break in March 2020, when she first learned of the news of the pandemic. She put on the mask she had bought at a drugstore several years earlier and wore it on her flight back to Montreal.
The gravity of the situation was beginning to set in. By the time she landed, schools had closed and many businesses had to close.
The worst news for Leblond, founder of Katrin Leblond Design, was that most social events, from weddings to charity galas, were abruptly called off.
It was the start of a long roller coaster ride for the fashion industry that is not yet over.
WATCH | Montreal designers explain how the pandemic turned their plans upside down
Montreal shoe designer Alfredo Prado Caro started the year on an upbeat note, but he couldn’t predict what was to come.
His company, Oru Lima, started three years ago when Caro was working with a Peruvian designer to make ethical handcrafted shoes produced in Peru.
“I was so happy,” Caro said. “I couldn’t ask for a better start.” At the time, he was optimistic about doubling or even tripling his sales.
“I had a plan,” Caro said. “I planned an appropriate collection, production, import. I was going to join new retailers across Canada, not just in Montreal, and then the pandemic happened, and everything was canceled.
The closure was difficult for Caro, whose line was designed primarily for the many social events that had been postponed indefinitely. Demand has dropped.
Another challenge was production. Caro’s shoes were produced in Peru, where some of its suppliers have closed. COVID-19 has also made international shipments more expensive and delayed the whole process.
“The biggest challenge was that the orders I had had been canceled,” Caro said. “The stores were closing; my contacts were going out of business.”
Fashionable masks
Leblond’s first move was to contact a friend to help him design prototype masks. It didn’t take long for the production of masks to become their main activity in fact, their website now devotes an entire section to masks.
“It just caused such a change, where for six months all I did was make and ship masks,” Leblond said.
She felt lucky to have set up an online store before the pandemic hit.
“It became everything, and I already had an online store, thank goodness!” she said. “There were still struggles, but on the internet I can’t imagine how people could survive without it.
Marie-Eve Proulx was also surprised by the sudden change, but felt prepared nonetheless.
When she and Yana Gorbulski launched their Odeyalo clothing line in 2016, Proulx researched what the future of the company might look like. “I’ve received a few articles saying that in 2020 40 to 50 percent of people will be working from home,” she said. “I was like, yeah, I can see that coming. But we didn’t know 2020 would be the year of everyone work from home. “
Proulx has been creative in responding to the demands of its customers, despite difficult times.
“We have felt this need of people who want color and to be comforted,” she said. “We wanted to personalize [make] things that were really warm and quite heartwarming. “
Proulx pointed out that, like Leblond Design, Odeyalo already had his e-commerce system in place and his clothing style worked well with online shopping.
However, with every brand, the pandemic has required a unique response. Caro had to rethink its entire commercial approach.
“Instead of doing Spring / Summer 2021, I decided to switch models to adapt to the new reality,” said Caro, who quickly started working on a second shoe collection with a new retailer. And he plans to release a third collection once international travel fully resumes.
Proulx believes his company would not have survived the pandemic without being flexible.
“The advice I would give to any entrepreneur not just in a pandemic is that you have to adapt,” she said. “I can’t think of a year where everything was stable all year round. It always changes, especially when you’re a small business.”
Leblond agrees. Although it has been a great year, change is a constant in the industry and there are so many ways things can go wrong.
“Fashion is one of those things where every six months you make 12 new things in five different sizes,” she said. “If you like a really stable business, fashion is not for you.”
This story is a collaboration between the Department of Journalism at Concordia University and CBC Montreal.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]