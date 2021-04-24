In a disrupted industry, Montreal fashion designers are learning to adapt

Katrin Leblond was boarding her plane after returning from spring break in March 2020, when she first learned of the news of the pandemic. She put on the mask she had bought at a drugstore several years earlier and wore it on her flight back to Montreal.

The gravity of the situation was beginning to set in. By the time she landed, schools had closed and many businesses had to close.

The worst news for Leblond, founder of Katrin Leblond Design, was that most social events, from weddings to charity galas, were abruptly called off.

It was the start of a long roller coaster ride for the fashion industry that is not yet over.

WATCH | Montreal designers explain how the pandemic turned their plans upside down

They say fashion is always changing fast, but this year everything has turned everything upside down. Video produced by Axelle Viramontes and Madeleine Ellis. 2:00

Montreal shoe designer Alfredo Prado Caro started the year on an upbeat note, but he couldn’t predict what was to come.

His company, Oru Lima, started three years ago when Caro was working with a Peruvian designer to make ethical handcrafted shoes produced in Peru.

“I was so happy,” Caro said. “I couldn’t ask for a better start.” At the time, he was optimistic about doubling or even tripling his sales.

“I had a plan,” Caro said. “I planned an appropriate collection, production, import. I was going to join new retailers across Canada, not just in Montreal, and then the pandemic happened, and everything was canceled.

The closure was difficult for Caro, whose line was designed primarily for the many social events that had been postponed indefinitely. Demand has dropped.

Another challenge was production. Caro’s shoes were produced in Peru, where some of its suppliers have closed. COVID-19 has also made international shipments more expensive and delayed the whole process.

“The biggest challenge was that the orders I had had been canceled,” Caro said. “The stores were closing; my contacts were going out of business.”

Fashionable masks

Leblond’s first move was to contact a friend to help him design prototype masks. It didn’t take long for the production of masks to become their main activity in fact, their website now devotes an entire section to masks.

“It just caused such a change, where for six months all I did was make and ship masks,” Leblond said.

She felt lucky to have set up an online store before the pandemic hit.

“It became everything, and I already had an online store, thank goodness!” she said. “There were still struggles, but on the internet I can’t imagine how people could survive without it.

Marie-Eve Proulx, co-founder of Odeyalo, says her brand has always been synonymous with comfort, thinking of the home worker. (Submitted by Madeleine Ellis)

Marie-Eve Proulx was also surprised by the sudden change, but felt prepared nonetheless.

When she and Yana Gorbulski launched their Odeyalo clothing line in 2016, Proulx researched what the future of the company might look like. “I’ve received a few articles saying that in 2020 40 to 50 percent of people will be working from home,” she said. “I was like, yeah, I can see that coming. But we didn’t know 2020 would be the year of everyone work from home. “

Proulx has been creative in responding to the demands of its customers, despite difficult times.

“We have felt this need of people who want color and to be comforted,” she said. “We wanted to personalize [make] things that were really warm and quite heartwarming. “

Proulx pointed out that, like Leblond Design, Odeyalo already had his e-commerce system in place and his clothing style worked well with online shopping.

However, with every brand, the pandemic has required a unique response. Caro had to rethink its entire commercial approach.

“Instead of doing Spring / Summer 2021, I decided to switch models to adapt to the new reality,” said Caro, who quickly started working on a second shoe collection with a new retailer. And he plans to release a third collection once international travel fully resumes.

Proulx believes his company would not have survived the pandemic without being flexible.

“The advice I would give to any entrepreneur not just in a pandemic is that you have to adapt,” she said. “I can’t think of a year where everything was stable all year round. It always changes, especially when you’re a small business.”

Leblond agrees. Although it has been a great year, change is a constant in the industry and there are so many ways things can go wrong.

“Fashion is one of those things where every six months you make 12 new things in five different sizes,” she said. “If you like a really stable business, fashion is not for you.”

This story is a collaboration between the Department of Journalism at Concordia University and CBC Montreal.