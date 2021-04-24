Amanda Holden’s eye-catching cutout mini dress has a surprising twist



















April 24, 2021 – 4:19 PM CEST



Jenni McKnight Amanda Holden looked sensational in a fuchsia pink velvet-look mini dress to promote her new BBC One I Can See Your Voice game show

Amanda holden left fans speechless on Saturday by wearing the most eye-catching dress to promote her new BBC One game show I can see your voice. the BGT star looked sensational wearing a magenta fitted mini dress from Australian designer Alex Perry. MORE: Amanda Holden struts around in an ultra-flattering leather dress Amanda seduced by the velvet look of the brand ‘Harley’ stretch dress, which features gathered details, long sleeves, an open back and a surprising twist – shoulder pads! Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden flies around in a flirty floral dress The avant-garde star added height to her petite frame with a pair of skyscraper heels by Gianvito Rossi and sported a touch of bling with her sparkling Terzihan hoop earrings. Amanda fans were obsessed with her hot pink dress, with one comment: “This dress is amazing! You look [fire emojis] Where does it come from? I need it!” A second bursts forth: “Wow. You are amazing, Amanda. “ A third added: “You are absolutely gorgeous and beautiful,“and a fourth said: “Looks perfect in pink.” RELATED: Amanda Holden Looks Unreal in a Daring Blue Jumpsuit MORE: Amanda Holden Sashaying In Marks & Spencer Skinny Top Makes Instagram Swoon Amanda looked stunning in her Alex Perry dress Amanda has shared a number of photos of her winning look on Instagram, including one working her best angles for photographers. Captioning the photo, the TV said: “I can see your voice on BBC1 and @bbciplayer at 7:25 pm tonight! With special guest @rokeating [photo by] @tomdymond. “ Amanda is a huge Alex Perry fan and even wore one of his creations for a promotional photo shoot for the new program. Alex Perry Stretch Mini Dress, £ 1,650, Farfetch BUY NOW Wear a orange sequined pencil dress With a deep V-neckline and the brand’s signature cinched waist silhouette, Amanda’s look was undoubtedly chosen by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, who dresses the star for all her appearances. Amanda’s new game show sees audience members trying to tell the difference between good and bad mystery singers with the help of a jury of stars in their bid to win cash prizes. The show is presented by Top Gear Star Paddy mcguinness and alongside Amanda are an actress Jimmy carr and This morning presenter Alison hammond. The team is also joined by special guest stars who also sing along with the duet finalists. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







