I should have said no to the dress





By SUSAN DROMEY HEETER, Joyful Musings Click here. This is a command that I happily meditate that I will not hear as much as my spring progresses. Im done with the click and the mouse and the screens. I am ready to click. I once worked with a man whose shoes made a clicking noise on the tiles in the hallway of our school. To this day a friend and I call it Click Click. Wed asks, have you seen Click Click today? This type of click doesn’t bother me; this allowed him to warn that he was on his way; his heels could be heard for miles. It was heartwarming. Hey, Click Click is coming. But clicking these days has taken its toll. Sometimes I click without really thinking about it – then I’m in a celebrity botox rabbit hole and wonder how much of my life I’ve wasted learning about Nicole Kidmans forehead. Click on. Last week I clicked on a parachute dress. It was called, Canopy Parachute Dress with Veil – Long. And since it was a gray and cold April day, I clicked on it and ordered what the model in the photo looked like as a wispy angelic figure on the beach. This dress has since arrived and suffice it to say that the click didn’t turn me into a model dancing on the beach, wrapped in parachute fabric, looking graceful and slender and gleefully happy. I look more like the Michelin man wrapped in gray nylon material. You might ask, how did you get under that circus tent and why are you wearing it like a dress? It’s been a year long click. Click on. Click on. Click on. Today I click on a book and a walk; I click on my heels and take off the mouse and screens and the unfortunate parachute fashion. I happily think you will too. Susan Dromey Heeter is a writer from Dover who recently let her hair turn white. Writing has been his passion since his years specializing in English at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Dromey Heeter has lived in the Netherlands, Alaska and currently basks in all things New England, including freezing winters. An avid swimmer, Dromey Heeters has a great passion to bring back body surfing as most kids have no idea how to ride waves without ridiculous surfboards.

