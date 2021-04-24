Weight loss trainer shared how he lost over 240 pounds





In a recent episode of the Transformation series A whole new me, Matt Briggs recounted how he started gaining weight as a teenager when his mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and continued to use food as a coping mechanism after his death. “Food for me is comfort,” he says. “Emotional consumption has always been paramount to me.” The overeating continued until Matt weighed over 430 pounds. Shopping for clothes was getting harder and harder, he had to have tailored shirts for his job, and he felt so embarrassed about his appearance that he didn’t go out. “I didn’t think that at this size anyone would find me attractive,” he says. That all changed, however, when he saw a family photo on Christmas, and got some perspective. “I wasn’t delusional, I knew I was taller than the rest,” he says, “but actually seeing a picture of me next to my dad and realizing I had more than twice its size. size was the alarm clock. “ He joined his local group Slimming World and lost 12 pounds in the first month. He is committed to changing his diet and incorporating more physical activity into his everyday life. “My first step was to park a mile from the workplace and enter,” he says. “Exercise is important to me now, I have seen the benefits that help me shape and tone my body, build muscle tone … I love to exercise; it keeps me in. a positive mindset, and I can see the difference it makes for my body. “ Having struggled in the past year to keep up with his training due to the pandemic, Matt is delighted to resume his training now that gyms have reopened as the UK comes out of lockdown – although he admits that this new life still requires a little. to get used to. “It takes a long time for your head to catch up, you’re so used to seeing your old version,” he says. “I caught someone’s reflection in a window, and I thought ‘oh this is what I would like to look like’, and I turned around, and that was me!” Matt has lost a total of 245 pounds in 18 months and currently maintains his weight at 231 pounds. He is now using his own experiences to help other people who are on their own weight loss journey and to show them all that is possible. “Since I lost weight, I went to find my partner,” he says. “I got to run marathons, raise money for multiple sclerosis, and do things I never thought I could do.” Philip ellis

Philip Ellis is a UK freelance writer and journalist who covers pop culture, relationships and LGBTQ + issues. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

