If you hang out in a donut shop, sooner or later you’re going to have a donut. It is the same for The Enoves founderKaela Genovese, sort of. Genovese participated in the trunk shows on Saturday at theAlice + Olivia shop, where she developed a love for the brand and a connection with her team. This connection sparked the creation of her design “My Lips Are Sealed”, an evocation of a + o’s whimsical / sexy lips. The necklace, available in three colors, will officially launch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 8 at the alice + olivia boutique at the Royal Poinciana Plaza. * Brides flock to the pop-up event The celebration of the wedding bells and whistles, one of the first social victims of the pandemic, returns, if the rate of participation in the Mix of White The bridal and wedding pop-up is any barometer. Christina wettstein and Kimberly Marcoux bridal showroom Coterie White set out to create their own take on the bridal shopping experience after noticing that both virtual and traditional shopping made many brides anxious. They created the multi-brand wedding / wedding event and sold their first show in Palm Springs. Melange de Blanc’s Palm Beach pop-up featured 30 new and legacy bridal brands to showcase their collections in an in-person, safe, private and luxury experience at The Colony. The pop-up also included a parade of the latest bridal looks from many designers. Almost 100 brides-to-be, bridesmaids and mothers-to-be attended the event. * Yoshiko salon to host hairdressing ‘takeover’ Celebrity Hairdresser Anthony Cristiano returns to the island for its second three-day collaboration or, as it’s also known, a “takeover” at a Palm Beach lounge. Cristianois, a pillar of the entertainment industry, counting among his clientele Adriana Lima, Ashley Greene, Ashton Kutcher, David Guetta, Demi Moore, Jenny McCarthy, Gigi Hadid, Jonah Hill, The Kardashians, Kristin Cavallari, Mariah Carey, Robert Downey Jr., Sienna Miller, Sophia Bush, and Uma Thurman. The takeover, at The fair at Bergdorf Goodman ‘cunning sister lounge, Yoshiko Lounge,starts Thursday and runs through May 1. Cristiano is available for a cut or style by appointment only at 561-623-7631. The show is located at 400 Hibiscus Avenue, between Peruvian and Worth avenues. * Buyers pick up jewelry at the trunk fair .

