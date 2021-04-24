Teenager arrested, two others wanted for shooting outside Fashion Fair Mall, police say





FRESNO, California. (KSEE / KGPE) – Three teenagers involved in a filming outside the Fashion Fair Mall last week were identified by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police said the three suspects are known gang members and were named Brandon Soto, 18, Vincent Romo, 19, and Angel Burciaga, 19. On Friday April 23, police were able to track down Romo at a house in Dinuba, where police say he was found with a semi-automatic handgun. Romo has been placed under arrest for his alleged involvement in the shooting at the mall a week ago. An outdoor shopping area at the Fashion Fair Mall was recorded following a shooting on Saturday night. RELATED | Suspect arrested after smashing glass and stolen items at Fashion Fair mall, police say

Just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday April 17, dozens of agents rushed to the Fashion Fair after learning that shots had been fired outside the mall. When the officers arrived, they quickly evacuated the mall and began to search for anyone who may have been shot. After speaking with witnesses, officers learned that a man told other visitors to the mall that he had been shot in the foot, but took off before police could arrive and take off. has never been found. After watching surveillance video of the area, officers could understand that just before the shooting, two groups of men had been fighting as they left the mall. Angel Burciaga, 19, and Brandon Soto, 18, are wanted by Fresno Police in a shootout outside the Fashion Fair Mall. RELATED | Jewelry thief hits Fashion Fair booth, majority of stolen goods recovered from parking lot, police say

During the argument, police said one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other group several times. Three bullets were fired through the glass doors at the entrance to the mall, but no innocent bystanders were shot. Police said the group with the gunman jumped into a car and left the mall. Soto and Burciaga are still wanted by Fresno Police on charges related to the Fashion Fair shooting. Anyone with whereabouts information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.

