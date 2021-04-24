Miranda Kerrs’ Sunday outfit? A dress





Every week, Sunday Life interviews a leading woman about her style and inspiration. Ahead, editor Georgie Gordon chats with model Miranda Kerr. Miranda Kerr: I have worn almost everything after being in fashion for so long! Credit:Courtesy of Kora Organics How would you describe your style?

Feminine chic. What are the three essential elements of your wardrobe?

High waisted Levis jeans in lightweight denim, classic white t-shirts and a blazer. What is the oldest item of clothing in your wardrobe?

A vintage Azzedine Alaa dress from the early 90s. It’s black, tight, almost backless. I wore it to one of the Victorias Secret events. I don’t think I would wear it now, but back then I loved it.

And the most recent addition?

A pair of Amina Muaddi pointed toe mules, rainbow color and adorned with crystals. I still love my heels after all these years. What is your favorite fashion era?

The 50s. Audrey Hepburn in fitted, flared dresses or cropped pants with a flats. Marilyn Monroe in a beautiful dress and a little kitten heel I love it. What would you wear

on the first date? My first date with my husband [Evan Spiegel] was in a yoga studio. I was wearing a green T-shirt, tights and a rose quartz crystal.

on a plane? One thing I always travel with is an old Louis Vuitton cashmere hoodie. I’ll wear it with a t-shirt, comfy sweatpants, socks, sneakers and a cozy scarf.

at the Oscars? I have worn so many amazing red carpet dresses. The creations of Dior Maria Grazia Chiuris are probably timeless. Who is your favorite designer?

[Louis Vuittons creative director] Nicolas Ghesquire is ahead of the game, everything he does is chic and modern. What is your favorite perfume?

A Heart Chakra aromatherapy blend I made for Kora which contains rose and sandalwood oils. It is very nourishing.

