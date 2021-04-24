This Sunday, visit ‘PreachersNSneakers’ for for-profit fashion, bending and faith

It was cool to have a secret identity, for a while. Then it got exhausting. At least, that’s how Ben Kirby felt as he anonymously ran the Preachers Instagram account, where he posts photos of famous pastors and preachers alongside the market value of their designer clothes. The account started in 2019 and went viral among the mega-church crowd resuscitating the age-old discussion: “It’s a little weird when a representative of Jesus wears expensive things, right?”

Kirby was anonymous at first for several reasons. The mega-church culture he criticizes is a small but strong and passionate faction of American Christianity as a whole. There is also the small detail that his wife works in a mega-church in Dallas. But as the project has expanded to a podcast and now a new book called PreachersNSneakers: Authenticity in the Age of For-Profit Faith and (Budding) Celebrities Kirby found the anonymity stifling. “I just couldn’t see myself able to continue participating in the conversation without being fully in public,” he said in an interview. Therefore he made his identity public in The Washington Post last month he’s not just a guy talking about trash anonymously online anymore.

That’s kind of how it started. Kirby is a 31-year-old sneakerhead and Christian. He was on his couch on a Sunday, watching worship songs on YouTube (he had a DJ the night before and slept in church). As he watched the beautiful people of Elevation Worship on stage in their Yeezy sneakers and designer clothes, he posted on his personal Instagram: “Hey, Elevation Worship, how much do you pay your musicians so they can stand up? allow $ 800 in kicks? Let me get on the payroll! “He didn’t think much about it” It was just an ill-informed joke to my four hundred followers, came with a dose of cynical snark “he writes in the book.

Kirby never intended to become a minor internet celebrity. But a friend urged him to create an account with more of this type of content. Nine days later, the Instagram PreachersNSneakers was born. It featured pictures of the pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr. on stage in sweatpants and a pair of Yeezey Foam Rnnrs that were going for $ 500; Pastor John F. Hannah sporting a $ 2,580 Gucci jacket; and Pastor Steven Furtick Jr. wearing a classic pair of Jordans that cost almost $ 1000. The response has been intense. Some commentators have accused him of attacking with envy preachers who work hard for his own weight. The strangers in Megachurch were cheerful as Kirby reinforced their views on famous preachers. And a few thought it was fun, until the pastors’ story interested them. “So it’s, ‘you used to be funny, ” Kirby said. “That’s what they say, ‘You were helpful. But now you have gone too far. “”

The new book expands the central framework of the Instagram account, questioning other aspects of mega-churches: fanciful production values, self-help styles of sermons, preachers posting photos of themselves at beautiful vacations alongside the Kanyes and Beibers of the world. And Kirby considers what it means to have it all wrapped up and beautiful on all social media for us to consume with envy, which in turn encourages believers to emulate the lifestyle.

“Why are we so determined to let the world see our beautiful lives?” he writes. “Is it to normalize us as ordinary people? Is it to encourage others to take the time to rejuvenate, rest and reflect? Or, deep down, might we appreciate the idea that our followers think we have a pretty dope life? “

The ambitious approach to preaching is far from new, but it got a huge boost when sight and sound came together on television, says Marla Frederick, professor of religion and culture at the University. Emory and author of several books on television. “At that point, you started to see a lot more people playing with some kind of wealth,” Frederick said. “Especially since the ’70s have turned around and you have seen the rise of what has become the prosperity gospel.” It’s the idea that if you practiced the right kind of faith and spoke it out loud, good things would happen to you.

“So you have preachers who tell people that you can be healed, you can be healthy, rich if you sacrifice, if you tithe, if you sew in this ministry,” Frederick said. Of course, this helps to be proof of your ministry. It designates Reverend Ike, the flamboyant pastor who rose to fame in the 1970s for preaching the prosperity gospel. “He felt that black people in particular had always heard that to be poor was to be pious,” said Frederick. “And so there was this correlation between poverty and your level of sanctification and righteousness. And he felt like it was a state of mind that really needed to be broken.”

But while the idea is not new, the aesthetic of ambitious preaching has been altered. Joel Osteen’s suits and ties have given way to streetwear and beastly haute couture looks. Kate Bowler is a professor of history at Duke University and an expert on the prosperity gospel. She says that a central tenet of theology is that God is not going to wait and give you these gifts later. It is that God is present nowand is relevant to your life today. And so pastors then become willing to “marry their theology with this very aggressive version of popular culture, hyper celebrity-driven and obsessed with youth culture,” Bowler said.

Like secular celebrities, these pastors have their own stan armies that came looking for Kirby when he pushed them. NPR has contacted a few pastors featured on the Instagram account but has not received a response. (However, Pastor Hannah of New Life Southeast posted a recent fitpic with the caption “Someone posted an article about me wearing a Gucci jacket that cost $ 2300. Anyone who knows me knows I’m the SALES / RESEARCH KING! Look at this amazing coat I bought from a store of opportunity … “)

For Kirby, the response from the mega-church followers was disheartening. They were people “who say they believe the same as I do, but are incredibly mean,” he said. While the comments have gotten nicer as it went public, it was bad enough to trigger a crisis of faith, or at least doubt, enough space to ask, “Am I really Christian if I care about this stuff? ” he said.

In the book, Kirby responds to all of the criticisms leveled at him. Yes, those expensive Yeezys a pastor wears in a PnS article may have been a direct gift from Kanye West himself. Yes, Kirby sells his own products while criticizing pastors for doing the same. Yes, the resale price of a Grail Item will inevitably be higher than the retail price. But the criticism he seems to take most seriously, and tackles most vehemently, is that he’s gossiping, spreading false testimony to bring down others. In response to that, he drops the irreverent inline voice he uses throughout the rest of the book (one of the chapters is titled “Bad and Boujee? More Like God and Gucci!”), And asks, “And if in my deepest beliefs I saw the church being twisted or twisted? ”For Kirby, the Preachers N Sneakers project is not about dismantling Christianity, but about whether bending is aligned with faith.