Wayland Woman’s Club Continues Nonprofit Work Amid Pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Virginia. When it comes to continuing community service work, the ladies of the Wayland Woman’s Club were not going to let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way. Most members had seen each other in person for over a year. Their monthly meetings have been canceled due to the pandemic, leaving annual projects in limbo. But on a sunny Monday morning, a long-awaited reunion was in the works as several members gathered at Kathy Bowman’s home near Lake Shenandoah to share how the determination to give was sewn one hand-made dress at a time. Earlier this year, five club members made nearly 120 dresses from donated pillow cases and sheets. Each dress, with its own colorful details and kid-friendly prints, has been shipped to an organization in Southwest Virginia two weeks before Easter and will provide an extra piece in the wardrobe of the child who needs it. . The group has been making their sewing machines since 2014 when several current members came up with the idea after finding out about the organization, which the club asked not to identify. “He went from one thing to another,” said Kathy Bowman. “We used everything that could make a dress.” Built from the founding of the Federation of Virginia Women’s Clubs, the Wayland Woman’s Club was established by Barbara Marsh, Irene Hetzler and Ruby Gildner in 1969, who named the club in honor of John Wayland. Since its inception, the Wayland Woman’s Club has taken pride in its community service. “We are a civic organization,” said Sharon Kline, the club’s interim president. “We have a list of organizations we donate to and fundraisers.” The club started with a program called Bridge-A-Rama, a fundraiser where people are matched with a partner to play bridge. Fundraising lasts from September to April. As the club grew, it began donating funds to support a mobile dental unit for poor children in the Rockingham County Health Department and collected canned goods several times a year for East Rockingham. Food Pantry. As part of the club’s state projects, he supports Operation Smile, Camp Easter Seal, Evie Key Campership, and Project MaDee. When the Rockingham County Fair is in full swing, club members donate their time to the Chicken Shack to help the Cross Keys / Mill Creek Ruritan Club. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Kline said the group stopped meeting in January or February 2020, but continued to sew dresses to support the organization. Kline said it was helpful for her to have a project she could do during the pandemic to occupy her time, which was picked up by other members. “It was wonderful for me because it kept my plans going,” said Charlotte Maupin. “It was helpful to have a project to work on.” In 2020, the club made approximately 95 dresses using donated fabrics. Bowman said it takes around three hours to complete a dress from start to finish. By using various types of fabrics and materials, each member can be creative when making a dress. “It’s fun putting models together,” Bowman said. “My favorite dress I made had fish on it.” As the club slowly resumes meetings, Kline said the club is always on the lookout for new members and anyone interested can email him at [email protected]

