Shortly after sweeping the 2019 World Cup, four elite soccer players attacked a different area: fashion.

Launched that year by Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press, the cooperative label reincarnate keep turning left. In its new Spring 2021 Gamer collection, for example, the founders of astroturf shredding become 2D avatars. Choose your fighter.

reincarnate Your game, your rules, your merchandise.

For Press, a forward for the US women’s national football team as well as Manchester United, building a collection around video games has posed a learning curve. When our creative director presented [the idea]I was like, no, I don’t play video games. [Laughs] I don’t like this concept, bring me something else! she remembers. A year later, here we are with the Gamer collection. So you can see how this [debate] went.

The Spring collection, awash with a gamer-meets-raver vibe, most directly reflects the creative director of Heath reincs and one of USWNT’s resident gamers, according to Press. There is a bit of a connection between athletes and the games, Press adds. It’s a way that a lot of [our teammates] likes to decompress while playing FIFA, or Zelda.

Ultimately, the motif of the game works as an extended metaphor, depicting genre dynamics that are anything but imaginary. The larger idea we wanted to get across was the similarities between what we experience as athletes, with our own fight for gender equality, Press says. Indeed, it is difficult not to read the allegory in the Gamer collection: like the fictional past designed to accompany him, four queens must fight to progress in a gamified realm, weaving their way through Mt. Steadfast and challenging a resentful group of Overlords.

American women’s football in itself is a vivid tale of gender equality: that aforementioned triumph in winning the 2019 World Cup, their second in a row, not only drew global fanfare, but songs of equality as well. remuneration from the fans present. (At the time, several actors, including Rapinoe, fought lawsuits for gender discrimination against their employer.) These competing realities illustrate the icy pace of material progress, even in privileged spaces, namely professional sport.

the bigger we wanted to pass the similarities between what we experience as athletes, with our own fight for the genre equity.

As much as Gamer’s narrative can nod to the trajectory of IRL gamers, the business model reincarnates business-as-usual in sport. Without corporate dad, Nike or Reebok, the brand draws its athletic and organizational life force from its founders. All four share the CEO title, with Heath also serving as Creative Director. This is really what reinc [all about], says Press, CEO of the USWNT Forward and Back. [Its] a place for us to create and share our lives directly with our community, without needing to rely on sponsorship or other business to tell us how we can or cannot express ourselves.

For Spring, they opted for cubic graphic fonts and heavily Web 1.0 hues, as well as analog gear (skateboards) and knickknacks (playing cards). More than a cultural homage, the nostalgia-tech aesthetic allows for a sort of corrective, albeit anhistoric, fantasy. Example: Gamer playing cards, in which kings, jacks and aces are replaced by you guessed queens. There are only queens in this deck, and you can assign their value, Press says of the updates, each inspired by one of the four founders of reincarnation. The idea [is that] Playing card structures are steeped in sexism, so we wanted to do away with that.

As Queens v. Mt. Regular plot, they also wanted to reverse the gendered video game tropes. By searching [for the collection], every video game I’ve come across seemed [center on] a woman in peril. Like, the idea that Mario is going to save Princess Peach, Press observes. You don’t have to be a gamer to see how very outdated this is, in my opinion.

For Press, research on games has only reaffirmed just how intractable systemic sexism really is. Much of what I experience as a woman is microaggression, which you don’t necessarily notice right now, she says. But in video games, it’s actually so obvious and blatant … Because the arguments we [athletes] hearing that men are physically stronger than women [dont apply]. So the fact that women are also under-represented in the video game space proves to me once again how irrelevant arguments like these are. Everything is societal.

These hard-won ideas are implicit in the relentless campaign against inequality. But so is the enduring possibility of change, as indicated by the grassroots causes. These include voting rights, migrant rights and the distribution of PPE, in addition to this season’s partnership with Black Girls Code. When you look at who makes the games, and more generally in industries based on math and science, you see the problem, Press says. That there is no diversity of thought in these spaces, which is the case for a reason. It was the status quo that was difficult.

The Gamer collection also offers a revolutionary alternative in the form of NFT. Signified by the aforementioned playing card designs, tokens, available through OpenSea, embody the reincarnation team both visually and in spirit. [NFTs] cut out the intermediaries; [theyre an alternative] to get value at all through an employer, says Press. And part of the reason we started out was to do just that.

With his new tech buff, will Press ever join his teammates on the virtual playing field? Unlikely: were at FIFA, so [I get why] many like to play FIFA, she says. But I think it would be weird. I can’t even watch movies where someone is playing football[Id rather be] with Mother Nature.