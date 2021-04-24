Remember Kate Middleton’s red bardot summer dress? We found 12 lookalikes



















April 24, 2021 – 3:57 p.m. CEST



Megan bull In 2017, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a red bardot sundress from Alexander McQueen and Boohoo has the perfect 12 dupe. Buy it now!

the Duchess of Cambridge the summer wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and who could forget the beautiful bardot style she wore in 2017. Attend a garden party organized in honor of the Queen birthday, Kate opted for a ravishing red dress from one of her favorite designers – Alexander McQueen – and we’ve now found the chicest lookalike at £ 12. RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Favorite Sneakers Now In Leopard Print Off-the-shoulder maxi dress, £ 12, Boohoo BUY NOW Boohoo sells an almost identical version in the sale, and it’s perfect for the summer. Dropping to a maxi length, it certainly makes a statement thanks to its off-the-shoulder neckline, accented with bohemian tassel fringes. Effortlessly stylish, we can see this cherry red number topped with matching wedges and earrings for dates, barbecues and picnics in the park. SHOP: Kate Middleton’s favorite handbags are on sale at up to 50% off – you won’t believe the prices Loading the player … VIDEO: Royals wow in red A wardrobe staple, the Duchess wears her designer maxi most summer, recycling it year after year – who knows, maybe it will make another appearance soon! When she first wore it in 2017, Kate accessorized her outfit with nude heels by Prada and dangling earrings by Simone Rocha. Dressed in her brunette tresses in loose, beachy curls, she went for natural, rosy makeup, dusting her eyes in a smoky brown shadow, with a hint of pink blush and nude lip gloss – so glamorous. MORE: There are over 100 fashion brands to buy from John Lewis – these are our favorites Kate wore her Alexander McQueen dress for the first time in 2017 Since then, the mum-of-three has recycled the Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate her mother Carole Middleton’s 64th birthday in 2019, which is believed to have taken place at her sister’s house. Pippa and brother-in-law James matthews‘ Chelsea at home. At the time, the royal added the same earrings but changed her shoes to matching red heels. The Kate Effect often has fans keen to recreate her outfits, and we have no doubt they are clamoring to get their hands on her latest ensemble. SHOP: This new picnic collection is SO Kate Middleton Stepping out earlier this week for the first time since Prince Philip’s funeral, the Duchess visited an air cadet squadron in east London alongside Prince William. Wearing a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana military style coat Collarless and with gold buttons, we also loved her shoes which were last season’s black block heels from Tod’s. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







