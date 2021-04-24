Carrying donated designer clothes will help ex-inmates look good at work

Natasha Mikulich, the outreach librarian at the Trenton Free Public Library, was on a Zoom call a few weeks ago with community partners when someone from another organization, The New Jersey Fathers Center, mentioned the mayor of Secaucus who donated designer clothes.

So I had the chance to drive and take care of it, Mikulich said Thursday at the Trenton Library.

So why would a librarian care about boxes of Ralph Lauren pants and shirts?

Mikulich is working on the Trentons chapter of New start at your library, which helps those returning from prison in society.

Marla Pillar, left, accepts literature from Natasha Mikulich, outreach librarian at the Trenton Free Public Library, April 22, 2021. In the background, J. Jondhi Harrell of Fresh Start @ Your Library.

Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Libraries have long been more than just books, and in six locations across New Jersey, libraries are now a nearly one-stop-shop for former incarcerates. The Fresh Start program offers an assortment of resources, from job training and housing assistance to contacts with social workers. the grant that finances it assigns 50 people at each location to take the GED exam.

The Ralph Lauren duds were showcased on Thursday so anyone interested could browse through them and put together a work outfit.

Marla Pilier picked up clothes for her boyfriend, who works two jobs. He still needs a pair of pants, she said.

The hope is that when people come home from jail looking for work, they will have the attire they need to step out into the world and be presentable while they work, said J. Jondhi Harrell, who coordinates the program. from the New Jersey State Library, and which was on site in Trenton.

It’s a wonderful opportunity, said Harrell, a former inmate who founded The Center for Returning Citizens in Philadelphia.

Abdul J. Muhammad, right, coordinator of Trenton Violence Reduction collects free Ralph Lauren designer clothes for members of his organization from Natasha Mikulich, Trenton Free Public Library, April 22, 2021.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Fresh Start program began at a Long Branch library in 2009, and at the end of 2019, the State Library received a grant to expand the program to libraries in Newark, Paterson, Trenton, Atlantic City and Bridgeton, until ‘at the end of August. year.

Abdul Muhammad, who works with ex-offenders at Reducing Trenton Violence, did some errands for the men he works with. Nice work clothes are often not part of the budget of ex-offenders, he said.

He knows. He was once in prison and has been home for 18 years. He never found such a program when it came out, he said. Anything that removes a barrier to someone fresh out of prison will help keep them from reoffending and improve their transition.

I think it’s that we have these particular programs in the city to help our men and women, our returning citizens, get back into the community, Muhammad said. It’s a breath of fresh air.

So let’s come back to the clothes, of the mayor of Secaucus. This is the most Jersey part of their trip to the state capital.

Mayor Michael Gonnelli said he has relationships with companies ranging from J. Crew to Walmart and often donates to organizations. He declined to give more details, saying he didn’t want the ducts to dry out.

In 2015, the connections led to the opening of a thrift store in Secaucus in a given space that was born out of the help of Superstorm Sandy and does not accept payments. (His still help people through the coronavirus pandemic.)

Gonnelli slyly said that he and Secaucus were just happy to help. We often donate clothes, was all he meant, smiling clearly on the phone.

J. Jondhi Harrell of Fresh Start @ Your Library at the Trenton Free Public Library on Academy Street in Trenton on April 22, 2021.Michael Mancuso | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

