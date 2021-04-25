Green red carpet dress showcasing ‘fashion conscious’ for the 2021 Oscars – breaking news, sports, weather, traffic and the best of New York City





New York Weather: CBS2 4/24 Evening forecast at 6 p.m.CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for April 24 at 6 p.m. 57 minutes ago

Merchant’s House Museum celebrates its 85th anniversaryThe Merchant’s House Museum in Lower Manhattan is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. 1 hour ago

Green Red Carpet Dress Featuring ‘Fashion Conscious’ for the 2021 OscarsExperts say the fashion industry is a major cause of pollution, and with all eyes on the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, one organization is presenting “conscious fashion.” Danya Bacchus reports for CBS2. 1 hour ago

Queens 5K Autism Awareness WalkSchool safety officers helped organize an autism march in Queens on Saturday. 1 hour ago

CDC and FDA lift temporary break on COVID vaccine Johnson & JohnsonNew York resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine on Saturday. On Friday night, the CDC and FDA lifted a temporary hiatus caused by safety concerns; Michael George reports for CBS2. 1 hour ago

Thousands flock to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center to pay tribute to rapper DMXThousands of DMX fans paid their respects on Saturday outside Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, where a private memorial to the late rapper stood; Cory James reports from CBS2. 2 hours ago

Police try to identify suspect in attempted robbery at Staten Island DeliPolice are investigating an attempted theft at a Staten Island delicatessen on April 22, 2021 (NYPD Crime Stoppers) 3 hours ago

NYPD: Man accused of biting and hitting woman on subwayPolice said the man bit a 61-year-old woman and repeatedly hit her on a northbound Q train. 10 hours ago

DMX Memorial at Barclays CenterSaturday’s event is closed to the public, but the service will be broadcast live on DMX’s YouTube channel. 10 hours ago

Asian man hospitalized after brutal attack in East HarlemAn Asian man is hospitalized on Saturday following a vicious attack in East Harlem that was filmed and is currently under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force. CBS2’s Christina Fan reports. 10 hours ago

New York Weather: Saturday morning update from CBS2 4/24John Marshall has the latest tri-state area forecast on CBS2 News This Morning. 12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/23 Nightly forecast at 11:00 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 23 at 11 p.m. 20 hours ago

New York man stages elaborate prank to offer to girlfriendA man from New York staged an elaborate prank only to end with him on one knee in a wild proposition on the streets of Manhattan; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 20 hours ago

LIRR conductor returns $ 107K in jewelry left on trainA Long Island Rail Road conductor is honored to have returned over $ 100,000 of jewelry he found on a train. 20 hours ago

Rally organized to support a woman who survived an acid attackA rally was held Friday night to show support for a 21-year-old Long Island woman who survived an acid attack. 20 hours ago

Midtown Tunnel Queens-Bound Tube Closed for RepavingThe tube to Queens from the Midtown Tunnel is closed for repaving this weekend. 21 hours ago

Suspect accused of dragging NYPD officer to BrooklynA man who was released on bail is back under arrest on charges of dragging a police officer to a traffic stop in Brooklyn on Friday. 21 hours ago

NFL Draft Preview: New York GiantsSteve Overmyer of CBSN New York watches the New York Giants Draft with Dan Duggan, the Giants’ screenwriter for the Athletic. 1 day ago

NFL Draft Preview: New York JetsSteve Overmyer of CBSN New York watches the New York Jets draft with Andy Vasquez, the Jets writer for NorthJersey.com. 1 day ago

CDC recommends resuming use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccineA group of advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted on Friday to recommend resuming use of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Alice Gainer reports from CBS2. 1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 4/23 Evening forecast at 6 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for April 23 at 6 p.m. 1 day ago

